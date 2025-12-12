Chart Scale Fix for MT4

This is the trial edition of Chart Fix, a utility that transforms MT4 chart navigation into a smooth, TradingView-like experience.

If you've ever struggled with MT4’s zooming, scaling, or panning limitations, Chart Fix gives you intuitive on-chart controls that make navigation effortless.

✨ What This Trial Edition Offers

All core features of ChartFix are included:

Zoom In/Out buttons

Vertical Shrink & Expand controls

Switch button for auto-scale ↔ manual scale

Movable control panel

Hotkey support

TradingView Dark & Light Themes

A “Trial Version” watermark is displayed on the chart to indicate this edition.

🚀 Full Features Available in the Paid Version

The full edition removes the watermark.

You can find it here:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148557





🛠 How ChartFix Improves MT4

Old MT4 Experience

Inconsistent zoom levels

No vertical drag panning unless scale is locked

Hard-to-control scaling

Interrupts workflow

ChartFix Experience

Smooth TradingView-style chart movement

Instant zoom control

Precise manual vertical scaling

Clean visual themes

Hotkey-powered chart navigation

🧪 Try It in Strategy Tester

Open Strategy Tester Select ChartFix (trial edition) Press Start in Visual Mode (Let a lot of candles form for best results. Use the buttons to zoom, pan, stretch, shrink, and switch scaling modes Experiment with the Dark/Light themes

💬 Support

If you need help or have questions, message me on here and I'll be happy to help.