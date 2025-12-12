Chart Scale Fix for MT4
- Indicatori
- Jordan Sales
- Versione: 2.3
This is the trial edition of Chart Fix, a utility that transforms MT4 chart navigation into a smooth, TradingView-like experience.
If you've ever struggled with MT4’s zooming, scaling, or panning limitations, Chart Fix gives you intuitive on-chart controls that make navigation effortless.
✨ What This Trial Edition Offers
All core features of ChartFix are included:
-
Zoom In/Out buttons
-
Vertical Shrink & Expand controls
-
Switch button for auto-scale ↔ manual scale
-
Movable control panel
-
Hotkey support
-
TradingView Dark & Light Themes
A “Trial Version” watermark is displayed on the chart to indicate this edition.
🚀 Full Features Available in the Paid Version
The full edition removes the watermark.
You can find it here:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148557
🛠 How ChartFix Improves MT4
Old MT4 Experience
-
Inconsistent zoom levels
-
No vertical drag panning unless scale is locked
-
Hard-to-control scaling
-
Interrupts workflow
ChartFix Experience
-
Smooth TradingView-style chart movement
-
Instant zoom control
-
Precise manual vertical scaling
-
Clean visual themes
-
Hotkey-powered chart navigation
🧪 Try It in Strategy Tester
-
Open Strategy Tester
-
Select ChartFix (trial edition)
-
Press Start in Visual Mode (Let a lot of candles form for best results.
-
Use the buttons to zoom, pan, stretch, shrink, and switch scaling modes
-
Experiment with the Dark/Light themes
💬 Support
If you need help or have questions, message me on here and I'll be happy to help.