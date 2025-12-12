Axi Select IA Gold M5
- Experts
- Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
- Versione: 5.26
- Attivazioni: 5
Automate your Profits with Institutional-Grade Security on XAUUSD.
AI Axi Select is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the highly profitable Gold market (XAUUSD). It combines a price recovery strategy (Smart Grid) with robust risk management features rarely seen in retail EAs.
Unlike aggressive bots that risk your entire balance, AI AS features a Triple Protection Layer. It acts as a financial manager, constantly monitoring your account health to decide if a trade is safe to execute.
🛡️ Key Safety Features:
-
Smart Margin Check: The EA calculates required margin before execution. If your Margin Level drops below a safe threshold (e.g., 1000%), it automatically pauses the Martingale logic to prevent Broker Stop Outs.
-
Spread Protection: Prevents trading during news events or low liquidity periods when spreads are too high.
-
Equity Stop: Hard stop-loss based on a percentage of your total equity, protecting your capital from "black swan" events.
-
Daily Target Lock: Automatically secures profits and stops trading once the daily percentage goal is reached.
⚙️ Recommendations:
-
Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).
-
Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are recommended.
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended for safe handling of 0.01 lots).
-
VPS: Required for 24/5 operation.
📊 Key Parameters:
-
Meta : Daily profit target percentage.
-
UseAdd : Enable/Disable grid recovery system.
-
MaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread in points.
-
MinMarginLevel : Minimum margin level required to open new recovery trades.
Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please use appropriate risk management.