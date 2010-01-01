Between Australia and Canada

Experience next-level automated trading with our AUDUSD M15 Grid Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent growth.

Powered by an enhanced grid-entry algorithm, this EA captures the best possible market opportunities with exceptional accuracy — even in fast-moving conditions.

🔥 Why This EA Stands Out

✓ Optimized for AUDUSD (M15) for unparalleled performance
✓ Superior grid strategy with intelligent entry logic
✓ Ultra-stable & secure risk-managed trading
✓ Perfectly tuned default setup for $1500 / 0.01 lot

✓ Best results with STP/ECN brokers + low-latency VPS

For backtesting:

Start date with default settings: 01/01/2010

Starting balance: 1500 USD

Leverage: 1/100 and above

Set files according to risk and initial deposit:HERE

💰 Capital Recommendations

Safe Mode: $3000 for smooth, low-risk growth

Medium Risk: $1500 — ideal balance of risk and reward

High Risk: $1000 — maximum potential, higher exposure

⭐ Trade With Confidence

This EA is crafted for traders who want automated precision without complicating their strategy. Its powerful grid engine adapts to market movement and aims to deliver stable performance day after day.
Altri dall’autore
LongTerm SupplyDemand
Meryem Sabir
Indicatori
Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator – Description The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to track higher-timeframe support and resistance zones on lower timeframes. It identifies supply and demand areas formed on the H4 timeframe and displays them clearly on M15, M5, and M1 charts, giving traders a precise view of key market zones across multiple timeframes. The indicator provides alerts when a new supply or demand zone is formed, allowing
FREE
SupportResistancePro
Meryem Sabir
Indicatori
Support Resistance Pro – Indicator Description Support Resistance Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed for traders who rely on support–resistance–based strategies. Built for professional use, the indicator automatically identifies both newly formed and historical support and resistance levels with high accuracy. The indicator continuously scans market structure to display the most relevant zones. When a support or resistance level is broken, Support Resistance Pro instantly removes the inval
OrderBlockRetest
Meryem Sabir
Indicatori
OrderBlock Retest Alert – Indicator Description OrderBlock Retest Alert is an advanced MT4 indicator that identifies historical support and resistance zones and alerts traders when these levels are retested. It enables users to act on high-probability retest opportunities as they happen. The indicator automatically displays all valid historical support and resistance levels on the chart. Any level that is broken or invalidated is instantly removed, keeping your chart clean and focused on active
BOSS Scalper Propfirm
Meryem Sabir
Experts
Set file for recommended best settings: Here BOSS Scalper EA is a powerful and fully automated MT4 expert advisor, designed for traders seeking precision scalping on EURUSD H1 charts. Built with a specialized scalping strategy, this EA is optimized for both prop firm challenges and daily trading. The EA works efficiently with STP and ECN brokers and is designed for accounts with leverage of 1:100 or higher, requiring as little as $50 starting capital. It adapts to market conditions, managing
TrendFlower
Meryem Sabir
Indicatori
Trend Flower Indicator – Non Repaint indicator The Trend Flower Indicator is an advanced trend-detection tool designed for MetaTrader 4, offering traders a reliable and effortless way to identify market direction. Built with a non-repainting algorithm, the indicator ensures that every signal displayed on the chart is final, accurate, and never repainted. Once an arrow appears, it stays permanently on the chart, providing full transparency and confidence for back-testing and live trading. Whene
FiboArrows
Meryem Sabir
Indicatori
This indicator identifies market structure breakouts using ZigZag-based swing points and confirmation blocks. When price breaks above a bullish block or below a bearish block, it generates a BUY/SELL signal and automatically draws Fibonacci levels for entry, stop-loss, and targets. Built-in alerts notify you instantly when a valid breakout forms, making it useful both as a stand-alone tool or as a powerful addition to any existing strategy. Since this tool relies on ZigZag structure, some hist
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione