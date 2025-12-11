Xauud Gold Bigfish Ai

XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI — Profitable EA with Real Edge for $400

In a world full of lies and scammers, I want to offer a little hope—a small light in the darkness. XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI is a robust, reliable, and simple Expert Advisor. It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading bot that works.

Trading Approach

Multi-system logic

Mean reversion strategies

Diversification

Intraday trading

Strategy

This EA is fully automated, based on entry and exit signals generated by multiple systems. Manual oversight is recommended.

Take Profit: Not used; trades are usually closed before reaching extremes.

Stop Loss: Only as a safety net, triggered if market conditions shift significantly.

Risk Distribution: Each system uses mean reversion strategy. Similar entries may occur across systems, but the goal is to spread risk so that if one system struggles, others compensate and offset potential losses.

Settings

To prevent misuse (like renaming and reselling), only essential settings are available:

Lot size

Risk per trade

Enable toggle

If you enjoy XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI, a premium EA with better customization, improved diversification, prop firm spoofing, advanced risk control, and higher performance will be released soon.

Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Recommended Capital: $50+

Account Type: Standard (low spread not required)

Trading Frequency: ~2 trades/day

VPS: Highly recommended

VPS Recommendation

Any VPS provider will work. Personally, I use Contabo due to reliability and good cost.

Support

I have many other reliable trading robots. DM me for more information, and we can discuss advice or recommendations. Your feedback helps me continue creating high-quality EAs.