Toftsoe Trading EA
- Experts
- Per Toftsoe Suszkiewicz
- Versione: 1.9
- Attivazioni: 5
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set files.
Verified Signal: Click Here
The price will increase by $100 with every 5 purchases. Final price $1999
Toftsoe Trading EA utilizes a unique grid based strategy with some major key features.
Toftsoe Trading EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its approach to open trades and handling losing trades.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GER40 / DJ30
- Timeframe: 30min. / 15 min.
- Minimum deposit : $500
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers : Moneta Markets or Any broker with a low spread.
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Leverage - 1:500 recommended.
Key features of Toftsoe Trading EA
- Adaptive Grid Trading
- Intelligent Entry Trigger
Dual-Logic Take Profit (TP) and Trailing Stop Loss
- Break-Even (BE) & Scaled TP
- Single Trade TP
- Precise Trailing Stop Loss (TSL)
Advanced Money Management (Lot Size)
- Fixed Lot Size
- Variable/Adaptive Lot Size
This EA is a powerful tool for the serious trader seeking an automated solution with built-in risk mitigation and the ability to benefit from account growth through the adaptive Lot Size feature.
Watch live status of the EA's performance: Toftsoe Trading live signal
Risk Warning:
- Before you buy Toftsoe Trading EA please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).