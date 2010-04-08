MT5 Sessions Clock

Trading Sessions Clock – Real-Time Global Market Hours for MT5 Trading Sessions Clock — Real-Time Global Market Hours for MT5

Trading Sessions Clock is a practical and intuitive indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays accurate open/close times for the world’s main market sessions. The indicator highlights overlaps and live status so you can identify high-liquidity windows and volatility spikes instantly.

Key Features

  • Five synchronized clocks: Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, New York
  • Live session status: Open / Closed / Overlap
  • Automatic weekend and market-inactive detection
  • Light and Dark themes to match any chart setup
  • Fully customizable: size, spacing, fonts, colors, and layout
  • Horizontal or vertical panel options
  • Movable panel — drag & drop anywhere on the chart
  • Smooth animations with minimal CPU usage
  • Clean modern visuals designed for clarity

Why Use Trading Sessions Clock?

Knowing which sessions are active gives a clear edge when evaluating liquidity and market momentum. Use this indicator to:

  • Identify the most active trading hours at a glance
  • Spot session overlaps (e.g. London–New York) with increased volatility
  • Improve scalping and intraday decision-making
  • Manage multiple timezones without manual conversion
  • Avoid low-liquidity periods that often generate false signals

Session Hours (Auto-adjusted to your device timezone)

  • Sydney — 09:59 – 16:00
  • Tokyo — 09:00 – 15:30
  • Frankfurt — 08:00 – 22:00
  • London — 08:00 – 16:30
  • New York — 09:30 – 16:00

Daylight Saving Time adjustments are detected automatically by the indicator.

Ideal For

  • Traders who rely on session-based volatility
  • Scalpers and intraday traders
  • Traders monitoring multiple markets and timezones
  • Anyone who wants a clear, non-intrusive visual tool

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart.
  2. Choose theme (Light/Dark), layout (Horizontal/Vertical) and visual preferences.
  3. Adjust size, spacing and fonts to fit your workspace.
  4. Drag the panel to the desired screen location.
  5. Monitor global market activity in real time.

Compatibility & Notes

Fully compatible with all MT5 builds. The indicator is not available in Strategy Tester because of canvas rendering limitations. Designed for both live and demo accounts.

Support

If you need assistance, customization, or feature requests — reach out and we will respond promptly. The indicator is regularly updated for compatibility and performance improvements.

© Trading Sessions Clock — MetaTrader 5 indicator. For educational and trading support purposes only. Not investment advice.

Altri dall’autore
Anchored VWAP indicator
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (10)
Indicatori
Indicatore Anchored VWAP per MetaTrader 5 – Strumento professionale di analisi del volume L’ Anchored VWAP per MT5 consente di calcolare il Prezzo Medio Ponderato per il Volume (VWAP) a partire da qualsiasi candela o punto scelto. A differenza del VWAP standard che si resetta ogni giorno, questa versione permette di ancorare il calcolo in qualsiasi momento per un’analisi precisa del valore e della struttura del mercato. Caratteristiche principali Ancoraggio flessibile del VWAP da qualsiasi cande
FREE
Smart FVG indicator
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (10)
Indicatori
Smart FVG Indicator MT5 – Rilevamento di Fair Value Gap e Imbalance in MetaTrader 5 Il Smart FVG Indicator MT5 è uno strumento professionale per identificare aree di Fair Value Gap (FVG) e Imbalance direttamente sui grafici di MetaTrader 5 . Progettato per i trader che utilizzano i Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e l’analisi ICT , aiuta a comprendere la struttura del mercato e la liquidità. L’indicatore analizza automaticamente l’azione dei prezzi per rilevare zone valide di FVG e Imbalance, aggiorna
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore Smart FVG MT4 – Rilevamento Avanzato del Fair Value Gap per MetaTrader 4 L'indicatore Smart FVG per MetaTrader 4 offre rilevamento, monitoraggio e avvisi professionali dei Fair Value Gap (FVG) direttamente sui tuoi grafici. Combina un filtro basato sull'ATR con una logica sensibile alla struttura per eliminare il rumore, adattarsi alla liquidità e mantenere solo gli squilibri più rilevanti per decisioni operative precise. Vantaggi principali Rilevamento accurato degli FVG: individua
FREE
Fair value gap indicator MT5
Ahmad Kazbar
Indicatori
Development of this product will be discontinued. new product can be downloaded from this link. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131881?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page Smart FVG (MT5) — Fair Value Gap Visualizer Summary Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts. What it does Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are confi
FREE
Candle Movement Index
Ahmad Kazbar
Indicatori
Candle Movement Index (CMI) — Visual Candle Strength Indicator for MT5 The Candle Movement Index (CMI) is a powerful MT5 indicator that visually measures the strength and momentum of each candle. It provides a color-coded representation of candle behavior, allowing traders to easily spot trend strength, market reversals, and volatility zones. This indicator is ideal for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who want a quick and reliable visual confirmation of candle strength. Key Featur
Trend Checker MT5
Ahmad Kazbar
Indicatori
Trend Checker MT5 (GammaTrend) — Smart Indicator for Trend & Trade Levels Summary Rule-based trend visualization with ATR-aware entries, adaptive stop-loss, and optional targets. What it does GammaTrend analyzes price action together with the Average True Range (ATR) and selected market-closure conditions to highlight trend direction, suggest potential entry zones, and compute indicative stop-loss and target levels. It is a visual analysis tool ; it does not execute trades. Key features Trend
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione