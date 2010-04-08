MT5 Sessions Clock

Trading Sessions Clock – Real-Time Global Market Hours for MT5 Trading Sessions Clock — Real-Time Global Market Hours for MT5

Trading Sessions Clock is a practical and intuitive indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays accurate open/close times for the world’s main market sessions. The indicator highlights overlaps and live status so you can identify high-liquidity windows and volatility spikes instantly.

Key Features

Five synchronized clocks: Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, New York

Live session status: Open / Closed / Overlap

Automatic weekend and market-inactive detection

Light and Dark themes to match any chart setup

Fully customizable: size, spacing, fonts, colors, and layout

Horizontal or vertical panel options

Movable panel — drag & drop anywhere on the chart

Smooth animations with minimal CPU usage

Clean modern visuals designed for clarity

Why Use Trading Sessions Clock?

Knowing which sessions are active gives a clear edge when evaluating liquidity and market momentum. Use this indicator to:

Identify the most active trading hours at a glance

Spot session overlaps (e.g. London–New York) with increased volatility

Improve scalping and intraday decision-making

Manage multiple timezones without manual conversion

Avoid low-liquidity periods that often generate false signals

Session Hours (Auto-adjusted to your device timezone)

Sydney — 09:59 – 16:00

— 09:59 – 16:00 Tokyo — 09:00 – 15:30

— 09:00 – 15:30 Frankfurt — 08:00 – 22:00

— 08:00 – 22:00 London — 08:00 – 16:30

— 08:00 – 16:30 New York — 09:30 – 16:00

Daylight Saving Time adjustments are detected automatically by the indicator.

Ideal For

Traders who rely on session-based volatility

Scalpers and intraday traders

Traders monitoring multiple markets and timezones

Anyone who wants a clear, non-intrusive visual tool

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart. Choose theme (Light/Dark), layout (Horizontal/Vertical) and visual preferences. Adjust size, spacing and fonts to fit your workspace. Drag the panel to the desired screen location. Monitor global market activity in real time.

Compatibility & Notes

Fully compatible with all MT5 builds. The indicator is not available in Strategy Tester because of canvas rendering limitations. Designed for both live and demo accounts.

Support

If you need assistance, customization, or feature requests — reach out and we will respond promptly. The indicator is regularly updated for compatibility and performance improvements.

© Trading Sessions Clock — MetaTrader 5 indicator. For educational and trading support purposes only. Not investment advice.