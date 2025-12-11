Super Arrow Indicator For MT5

Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Super Arrow indicator for MetaTrader 5 integrates signals from multiple technical tools to generate high-probability reversal signals and identify pivot highs and lows. By combining RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, and a Magic Filter, the indicator marks potential lows with green arrows and potential highs with red arrows.

Indicator Table



Feature Specification Indicator Category Signal and Forecast Platforms MetaTrader 5 Trading Skills Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Lagging Timeframes M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 Trading Style Intraday, Day Trading, Swing Trading Trading Instruments Forex, Crypto, Indices

Overview

When multiple indicators give conflicting signals, traders may become uncertain and make poor decisions—raising overall risk. Combining several indicators can help eliminate false signals and improve the accuracy of trades.

The Super Arrow indicator identifies potential lows (valleys) with a green arrow, signaling a possible bullish reversal when several buy conditions are met. It identifies potential highs (peaks) with a red arrow, indicating a likely bearish reversal when multiple sell signals align.

This multi-indicator method helps traders base their decisions on the highest-probability reversal zones.

Buy Signals (Uptrends)

In the example below, a 4-hour chart of the S&P 500 (US500) highlights two major valleys at points 1 and 2. These pivots mark the beginning of upward movements and are shown with green arrows (Buy).

When these buy signals appear, traders can prepare for long positions by analyzing support levels and using confirmation tools such as candlestick patterns, chart patterns, trend lines, and channels.

Sell Signals (Downtrends)

In the next example, a 1-hour chart of NZD/USD shows two major peaks at points 1 and 2. These pivot highs often signal trend changes and are marked with red arrows (Sell).

To validate these signals, traders may incorporate trend line analysis, static resistance levels, and reversal patterns.

Super Arrow Indicator Settings

FasterMovingAverage: 5

SlowerMovingAverage: 12

RSIPeriod: 12

MagicFilterPeriod: 1

BollingerBandsPeriod: 10

BollingerBandsShift: 0

BollingerBandsDeviation: 0.5

BullsPowerPeriod: 50

BearsPowerPeriod: 50

Alerts: True

Utstup: 10

Shift: 0

Conclusion



Identifying market lows and highs—valleys and peaks—is a key goal for traders. By aggregating data from several indicators, the Super Arrow indicator helps pinpoint areas with high reversal potential. It is suitable for all financial markets and can be used across multiple timeframes.

For stronger, more confident strategies, it is recommended to pair this indicator with additional tools such as price channels, regression channels, Fibonacci levels, and divergence analysis.