MA Levels Bands iBearsPower
- Indicatori
- Louis Wetzel
- Versione: 1.0
🎛 User Controls for iBearsPower‑iRSI‑iBands-MA-Levels 1.0
This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Bears Power calculation, the RSI Array, and the multi‑band Array and Moving Average, user adjustable, up to 8 Levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:
🐻 Bears Power Settings
• 🎚 Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
• ⏱ BearsPowerPeriod → Set the lookback period for Bears Power calculation
• ⚙️ BearsPower_MA Method → Select the moving average method (default: EMA)
• 🐾 DebugMode → Toggle debug information printing (true/false)
• 📍 LastBarIndex → Choose whether to calculate on the current forming bar (0) or last closed bar(1)
📊 RSI Settings
• ⏱ RSIPeriod → Define the lookback period for RSI calculation on the Bears Power array
• 🎨 RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options
• 📏 RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility
• 🌈 RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)
📐 Band Levels Settings
• 📏 BandsPeriod1 → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
• ↔️ BandsShift1 → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
• 📊 Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:
• 🔵 BandDeviation1 (0.3535)
• 🟠 BandDeviation2 (0.707)
• 🟠 BandDeviation3 (1.0605)
• 🟠 BandDeviation4 (1.414)
• 🟠 BandDeviation5 (1.5907)
• 🟠 BandDeviation6 (1.7675)
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.
📐 Moving Average & Levels
• ⏱ MAPeriod → Period for moving average on the RSI array
• ⚙️ MAMethod → Select the moving average method (default: SMA)
• 📊 Levels → Comma‑separated numeric offsets (e.g., "14,-14,16,-16") for up to 8 custom levels
• 🎨 MA Style, Width, Color → Customize the moving average line appearance
• 🎨 Level Style, Width, Color → Customize the offset levels appearance
🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
• 🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band
• 🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line
• 🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band
• 🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Six dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts