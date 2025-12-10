MA Levels Bands iBearsPower

🎛 User Controls for iBearsPower‑iRSI‑iBands-MA-Levels 1.0

This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Bears Power calculation, the RSI Array, and the multi‑band Array and Moving Average, user adjustable, up to 8 Levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:

🐻 Bears Power Settings

• 🎚 Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)

• ⏱ BearsPowerPeriod → Set the lookback period for Bears Power calculation

• ⚙️ BearsPower_MA Method → Select the moving average method (default: EMA)

• 🐾 DebugMode → Toggle debug information printing (true/false)

• 📍 LastBarIndex → Choose whether to calculate on the current forming bar (0) or last closed bar(1)

📊 RSI Settings

• ⏱ RSIPeriod → Define the lookback period for RSI calculation on the Bears Power array

• 🎨 RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

• 📏 RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

• 🌈 RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Levels Settings

• 📏 BandsPeriod1 → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

• ↔️ BandsShift1 → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

• 📊 Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:

• 🔵 BandDeviation1 (0.3535)

• 🟠 BandDeviation2 (0.707)

• 🟠 BandDeviation3 (1.0605)

• 🟠 BandDeviation4 (1.414)

• 🟠 BandDeviation5 (1.5907)

• 🟠 BandDeviation6 (1.7675)

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.

📐 Moving Average & Levels

• ⏱ MAPeriod → Period for moving average on the RSI array

• ⚙️ MAMethod → Select the moving average method (default: SMA)

• 📊 Levels → Comma‑separated numeric offsets (e.g., "14,-14,16,-16") for up to 8 custom levels

• 🎨 MA Style, Width, Color → Customize the moving average line appearance

• 🎨 Level Style, Width, Color → Customize the offset levels appearance

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

• 🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band

• 🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line

• 🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band

• 🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Six dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts



