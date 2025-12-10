Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive TP Target EA

⚙️ Fluid ATR Trail – Tick Engine EA (MT5)



Professional Adaptive ATR-Based Execution Core

🧠 Overview



The Fluid ATR Trail – Tick Engine EA is the core execution engine of the Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System — a professional volatility-adaptive trading framework built to synchronize perfectly with the Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System Indicator.



This EA acts as the data exporter and live trading controller, continuously writing trail, direction, and flip information to global variables that the indicator then reads to display matching visuals.

🔗 System Architecture

Component Type Role

⚙️ Fluid ATR Trail – Tick Engine EA Expert Advisor Core engine that computes and exports live trail and flip data.

🧩 Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System Indicator Reads the exported data and displays trails, flips, and TP labels in real time.



Together, they form the complete Fluid ATR Trail System — delivering full tick-level parity between algorithmic and visual logic.

🧩 Key Features



✅ Tick-by-Tick Engine — Processes every market tick for precision identical to cTrader’s tick logic.



📈 Adaptive ATR Framework — Automatically scales trail and stop levels based on real-time volatility.



🧮 Compression + Strength Filters — Blocks weak or noisy flips using volatility compression and fatigue detection.



🔄 Dynamic Flip Recognition — Detects momentum reversals only when sustained strength confirms the move.



🔁 Full Indicator Sync — Exports values via global variables ( FluidTrailValue , TrendDir , LastFlipPrice , LastFlipDir , etc.) for visual pairing.



⚙️ Lightweight & Deterministic — Minimal overhead, ensuring consistent outputs between EA and indicator.



⚙️ Usage Instructions



Attach the EA first to your desired chart (symbol and timeframe).



This creates and updates the export data in real time.



Then attach the Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System Indicator to the same chart.



The indicator automatically detects the EA’s global variables and switches into “LIVE (EA Linked)” mode.



You’ll see synchronized trail lines, TP markers, and flip labels updating exactly as the EA processes each tick.



💡 If the indicator is attached before the EA, it will display “LOCAL MODE” until the EA is running.



⚠️ Important Notes



This EA must be used together with the Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System Indicator — it will not operate in isolation.



Both must be attached to the same chart and timeframe.



Designed for professional use — advanced users, developers, and algorithmic traders seeking tick-level precision.





📊 This Expert Advisor is designed to operate together with Fluid ATR Trail Adaptive Target System indicator, which provides the visual analytics core. Indicator Link-

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157901?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

💬 Developer

Developed by: Fluid Trading Systems

📺 Official YouTube Channel: FluidTradingSystems – youtube.com/@FluidTradingSystems

🐦 Twitter (X): x.com/FluidTradeSuite

📸 Instagram: instagram.com/fluid.trading.systems