Gold Mine EA by DrTradeFX

Descrizione EA

Goldmine Breakout Pro EA è un sistema automatico per XAUUSD sul timeframe M5. I parametri consigliati sono mostrati nelle immagini.

Dichiarazione di rischio

Il trading di forex, oro e CFD comporta un rischio elevato. Potresti perdere tutto il capitale. Testa prima su un conto demo.

Impostazioni consigliate

• Simbolo: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M5

• Input: come nelle immagini

Supporto

Email: support@drtradefx.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Dr_tradefx

🔶 Trading Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, indices, and CFDs involves a high level of financial risk.

You may lose part or all of your capital.

Past performance does NOT guarantee future results.

Always test on a demo account before switching to a real account.

By using this EA, you acknowledge that you are trading at your own responsibility.