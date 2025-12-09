Gold Mine EA by DrTradeFX
- Experts
- Osama Omar Fadel Alrashdan
- Versione: 4.1
- Attivazioni: 5
Descrizione EA
Goldmine Breakout Pro EA è un sistema automatico per XAUUSD sul timeframe M5. I parametri consigliati sono mostrati nelle immagini.
Dichiarazione di rischio
Il trading di forex, oro e CFD comporta un rischio elevato. Potresti perdere tutto il capitale. Testa prima su un conto demo.
Impostazioni consigliate
• Simbolo: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M5
• Input: come nelle immagini
Supporto
Email: support@drtradefx.com
Telegram: https://t.me/Dr_tradefx
🔶 Trading Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex, gold, indices, and CFDs involves a high level of financial risk.
You may lose part or all of your capital.
Past performance does NOT guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account before switching to a real account.
By using this EA, you acknowledge that you are trading at your own responsibility.