Close All Positions Button

This Expert Advisor is designed to provide traders with a fast and dependable method for closing all open positions on an MT5 account with a single action. It adds a custom button directly onto the trading chart, giving the user immediate control without navigating through multiple menus or manually closing orders one by one. The EA continuously monitors the availability and state of the button and ensures that it functions correctly under different market conditions.

When the button is pressed, the EA retrieves every active position belonging to the current trading account and sends the appropriate close commands using the trade management functions available in MQL5. The design focuses on stability, precision, and safe execution. Each close request is handled individually to avoid conflicts or execution errors. The EA also provides internal checks to confirm that the trading environment is ready before sending any trading instructions.

This tool is particularly useful for traders who manage multiple positions simultaneously or need an emergency exit mechanism during unexpected market movements. Instead of reacting slowly during fast price swings, the user can rely on the button to instantly flatten their exposure. The EA does not open any new trades and does not perform analysis or automation; its sole purpose is to provide a reliable, immediate close-all function.

The interface is minimalistic and avoids cluttering the chart. The button is clearly labeled and positioned so the trader can access it quickly without interfering with chart analysis. Overall, the EA enhances safety and convenience, ensuring that traders maintain full control over their positions at crucial moments.