RSI on iBands Array

🎛 User Controls for iRSI‑iBands 1.0

This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the RSI calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:

📊 RSI Settings

Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

RSI Period → Set the lookback period for RSI calculation

RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Lime)

📐 Band Levels Settings

Bands Period → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:

BandDeviation1

BandDeviation2

BandDeviation3

BandDeviation4

BandDeviation5

BandDeviation6

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band

Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line

Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band

Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Five additional dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts

🛠 Unique ID

UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

📘 Product Description: iRSI‑iBands 1.0

iRSI‑iBands combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with adaptive band levels Array to give traders a dual‑layer view of momentum and volatility on Array.
🔍 Core Components
RSI Curve
Tracks momentum shifts between overbought and oversold zones.
Smoothly plotted for clarity, color‑coded for easy audit.
Bands Levels Array.
Three dynamic Bands on Array:
🔴 Upper Band → potential resistance zone
🟢 Middle Band → equilibrium line (trend bias)
🔵 Lower Band → potential support zone
Bands expand and contract with volatility, framing RSI movement.
🎯 Use Cases
Identify RSI breakouts beyond band array levels
Spot volatility compression before explosive moves
Confirm overbought/oversold signals with band context
Layer RSI momentum with band arrays for stronger trade setups
🛠 Design Philosophy
Explicit buffer mapping for RSI and band arrays
Color separation for immediate visual audit
Minimalist design for clarity in sub‑windows
ID design for in sub‑windows
