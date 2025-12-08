RSI on iBands Array

🎛 User Controls for iRSI‑iBands 1.0

This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the RSI calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:

📊 RSI Settings

• Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

• RSI Period → Set the lookback period for RSI calculation

• RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

• RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

• RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Lime)

📐 Band Levels Settings

• Bands Period → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

• Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

• Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:

• BandDeviation1

• BandDeviation2

• BandDeviation3

• BandDeviation4

• BandDeviation5

• BandDeviation6

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

• Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band

• Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line

• Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band

• Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Five additional dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts

🛠 Unique ID

• UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

📘 Product Description: iRSI‑iBands 1.0