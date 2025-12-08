Robot XAUUSD AutoTrade MT5

Internal code name: EA327

Robot XAUUSD AutoTrade MT5 is a specialized gold-trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for stable, fixed-lot long-term growth on XAUUSD.

Current price: 119 USD

This is an introductory price and may be increased in future updates or after additional live statistics are collected.

1. Overview

EA326d is an adaptive trend-following + controlled averaging system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

It is optimized for M5 execution with H4 directional bias, delivering smooth medium-term growth while maintaining disciplined risk limits.

The system has been internally evaluated using:

Starting balance: 500 USD

Leverage: 1:1000

Lot size: 0.01 fixed

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 chart (H4 signal engine)

Spread environment: realistic STP/ECN

Period tested: full historical year

2. Key Features

✔ Hybrid Trend + Style Averaging Logic

Uses higher-timeframe trend confirmation to avoid counter-trend exposure, combined with controlled averaging only during favorable phases.

✔ Fixed 0.01 Lot for High Stability

A consistent base lot ensures predictable behavior even with small accounts (starting from 500 USD).

✔ Grid Spacing Engine (Dynamic Distance)

Positions are added only after a predefined market displacement, avoiding excessive clustering in narrow ranges.

✔ H4 Bias Filtering

All trades follow the directional structure of the H4 trend, greatly reducing unnecessary exposure.

✔ Smart Trailing Exit (Points-Based)

The system closes positions based on trailing points rather than fixed TP.

This allows catching extended moves while protecting accumulated profit.

✔ Hard Kill Safety Layer

A built-in equity-based safety mechanism reduces risk of extreme drawdowns.

✔ No Martingale, No Lot Multipliers

Every level uses the same fixed lot size to keep the growth stable and manageable.

✔ Suitable for Long-Term Growth Accounts

EA326d is designed for traders looking for consistent month-to-month progression rather than aggressive short-term spikes.

3. Performance Characteristics

(Based on internal testing using 500 USD, leverage 1:1000, XAUUSD, 0.01 lot)

Return: Multi-fold growth over the tested year

Max Balance Drawdown: ~28%

Max Equity Drawdown: ~35%

Deposit Load: Maintains moderate load relative to XAUUSD volatility

Curve Profile: Smooth medium-term rise with controlled recovery phases

Note: All tests are performed under identical spreads and historical ticks to ensure consistency.

4. Recommended Settings

Account type: MT5 Standard/ECN

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 chart

Signal timeframe: H4 (automatic inside EA)

Starting balance: Minimum 500 USD

Leverage: 1:500 – 1:1000

Lot size: Stay with default 0.01 for best stability

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation

5. Usage Style

EA326d is ideal for traders who prefer:

Controlled risk over aggressive strategies

Stable long-term performance

Moderate drawdown with consistent compounding

A simple, fixed-lot approach (no martingale escalation)

A structured system with strong defensive layers

6. Important Notes

This system does not promise profits , and no settings can remove market risk.

Backtests illustrate the strategy logic, but real conditions may vary.

Always use proper money management and run the EA on a steady VPS.

7. Support

If you need assistance with setup or want optimized configurations, feel free to contact me.

I provide full help for installation, parameters, and VPS recommendations.