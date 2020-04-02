StrikeZone X Basic is the free trial version of the StrikeZone automated trading system.

It is designed to showcase the core algorithm and allow traders to experience the strategy before upgrading to the full edition.

This version maintains essential functionalities while certain advanced modules are available exclusively in the Pro edition.

Key Features

EMA-based Trend Filter

Avoids unnecessary counter-trend entries by detecting market direction.

Breakout Entry Logic

Generates stable entry signals using volatility conditions and structural confirmation rather than simple high/low breakout.

Basic Risk Management

Fixed stop loss is applied to ensure minimum risk control.

Lightweight & Efficient

Optimized for low-resource environments such as VPS or low-performance PCs.

Basic Version Limitations

Available only in StrikeZone X Pro:

Advanced trailing stop algorithm

Pyramiding (Multi-step scaling in)

Conditional exit logic (time-based & reversal-based)

Extended risk management modules

Additional filters (candle strength, slope confirmation, volatility filter)

Basic version is intended as an introductory edition, while

the Pro version provides maximum performance and full algorithm potential.

Recommended Usage

M5 / M15 scalping & intraday trading

High-volatility markets (NASDAQ, DAX, HK50, etc.)

VPS recommended for stability

Best performance on ECN-type accounts

Important Notice