ZoneSX
- Indicatori
- Haolong Liu
- Versione: 2.10
- Attivazioni: 5
ZonesX Dual Zone System
Advanced Support/Resistance & Zone Trading Indicator
The ZonesX Dual Zone System is a professional trading indicator designed to identify key market structure levels with unprecedented accuracy. Using a sophisticated dual-zone algorithm, it detects both short-term tactical zones and long-term strategic levels, providing traders with multiple confirmation points for higher probability setups.
Features:
-
Dual-zone confirmation system
-
Real-time support/resistance detection
-
Demand/supply zone plotting
-
Live customizable dashboard
-
Multiple alert types (Popup, Push, Email)
-
Full color customization
-
Works on all timeframes and symbols
Perfect for:
-
Forex traders seeking institutional-level analysis
-
Price action traders wanting visual zone identification
-
All traders looking for real-time market structure alerts
-
Beginners learning market structure concepts
-
Experts needing customizable professional tools
Requirements:
-
MetaTrader 5 Platform
-
Basic understanding of support/resistance concepts