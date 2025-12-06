NZH Quantitative Trading Strategy

1. Strategy Overview

Your EA is designed for systematic pending order trading with adaptive risk management. It places BuyStop and SellStop orders at a specified distance from the current bar, and it automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance and risk percentage.

Key Features:

  • Automatically deletes existing pending orders to avoid duplication.

  • Uses Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for risk control.

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes, ideally in trending markets.

  • Checks free margin and broker lot limits before trading.

2. Entry Logic

  • BuyStop: Placed above the current bar open at a configured distance.

  • SellStop: Placed below the current bar open at a configured distance.

  • Pending orders are placed at every new bar.

  • Ensures only valid pending orders exist, reducing clutter and potential mistakes.

Considerations:

  • Order placement depends heavily on the distance parameter, which should be optimized for volatility and timeframe.

  • In highly volatile markets, your pending orders might be triggered too frequently or too far from optimal entry points.

3. Exit Logic

  • Trades exit via SL and TP, defined in points from entry.

  • Protects account from excessive losses (SL) and locks in gains (TP).

  • No trailing stop or dynamic exit logic; relies entirely on pre-set levels.

Considerations:

  • Fixed SL/TP may underperform in strong trends or highly volatile conditions.

  • Could consider breakeven or partial profit-taking logic for additional flexibility.

4. Position Sizing

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on:

    • Account balance

    • Configurable risk percentage

    • Broker lot step and min/max limits

    • Free margin availability

  • Ensures consistent risk per trade, protecting against oversized positions.

Pros:

  • Makes trading scalable to account size.

  • Reduces risk of margin call.

Things to Monitor:

  • Sudden drawdowns can still impact subsequent trades if balance drops significantly.

  • Ensure lot calculations handle fractional or minimum lot sizes correctly.

5. Market Conditions

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe, but performs best in trending conditions.

  • May place fewer trades in sideways or low-volatility markets.

  • EA is bar-based, not tick-based, so execution is aligned with bar opens.

Practical Tip:
Trending filters (like ATR or moving averages) could improve performance by preventing trades in ranging markets.

6. Risk Considerations

  • Pending orders may never trigger in ranging markets, leading to missed opportunities.

  • Adaptive lot sizing controls risk per trade but cannot prevent multiple simultaneous losses.

  • Traders should monitor account drawdowns, especially during high-volatility events.

Summary

This EA is a systematic pending order trader with built-in risk-based position sizing. It’s straightforward, low-maintenance, and best suited for trending markets. Key strengths include:

  • Clear risk control via SL/TP and adaptive lot sizing.

  • Order management automation (avoids duplicates).

Potential limitations:

  • No dynamic exit (e.g., trailing stop).

  • Limited filtering for ranging markets.

  • Performance heavily depends on distance and SL/TP settings relative to market volatility.


