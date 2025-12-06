# **Product Name: Gold Silver BTC Sentiment Pro MT5**

**Tagline:** The Institutional Money Flow Dashboard for Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin.

### **Stop Guessing. Trade with the Flow.**

Most traders fail because they look at charts in isolation. **Sentiment Pro** gives you an institutional edge by analyzing the hidden money flows between **Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin**.

It automatically detects which asset you are trading and tells you the **True Daily Bias** based on inter-market correlations (Gold/Silver Ratio & Gold/Bitcoin Ratio).

**It doesn't just say "Buy" or "Sell"—it tells you EXACTLY how to execute the trade.**

---

### **How to Use (The 3-Step Strategy)**

The dashboard generates a text-based **Strategy Plan** for every session. Just read the screen:

**1. If it says: "STRONG BUY / SELL"**

* **The Condition:** Institutional money is flowing aggressively into the asset.

* **Your Strategy:** **Trend Following.**

* **Action:** Switch to M15/H1. Enter immediately on any pullback (dip) to support. Do not wait for a breakout.

**2. If it says: "WEAK BUY / SELL"**

* **The Condition:** The trend is fragile or mixed.

* **Your Strategy:** **Breakout Trading.**

* **Action:** The indicator automatically draws a **Green Line (High)** and **Red Line (Low)**.

* **WAIT** until the dashboard says *"EXECUTE: Breakout Confirmed"*.

* **PROFIT** when price crosses the line.

**3. If it says: "WAIT" (Yellow Text)**

* **The Condition:** The market is dangerous. The price is fighting the Daily Open, or the move is overextended (ADR > 100%).

* **Action:** **Stay Out.** This feature saves you from buying the top or selling the bottom.

---

### **Key Features**

* ✅ **3-in-1 Tool:** Works automatically on **XAUUSD**, **XAGUSD**, and **BTCUSD**.

* ✅ **No Repainting:** Signals are calculated on the Daily Open and remain fixed.

* ✅ **Auto-Levels:** Automatically draws Previous Day High & Low lines for accurate entries.

* ✅ **Volatility Meter:** Warns you when the market is exhausted (ADR %).

* ✅ **Smart Filters:** Prevents you from trading against the daily opening price.

### **Installation Requirement**

For the calculations to work, you **must** add **Gold**, **Silver**, and **Bitcoin** to your MT5 Market Watch window.

**Download now and stop trading against the smart money.**

