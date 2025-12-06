Wysiwyg ORB
- Indicatori
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Versione: 1.0
WYSIWYG OPEN RANGE BREAKOUT - PRO EDITION
Ultra-precise ORB indicator with smart line-breaking, dynamic ATR-based targets, and multi-session adaptability. Perfect for day, swing, and algorithmic traders seeking clear visuals and actionable levels. Trade with confidence – see what you trade, trade what you see.
"What You See Is What You Get"
"What You See Is What You Get" – The ultimate ORB indicator delivering ultra-precise trading range visualization with a smart line-breaking system. Built for professional traders seeking maximum chart clarity without compromise.
KEY FEATURES
NEXT-LEVEL VISUALIZATION
-
Smart Line Breaking System – Perfectly segmented horizontal lines per session
-
ORB Box with Adjustable Transparency – Customizable shading (0–100% opacity)
-
Professional Color Gradients – Warm tones for upper targets, cool tones for lower targets
-
16 Price Target Levels – From 50% to 800% range extension for swing and breakout trading
MULTI-SESSION ADAPTIVE
-
8 Predefined Sessions: Asia, London, New York, 24H, Day Open, US Open, EU Open, Custom
-
Automatic Timeframe Adjustment – ORB adapts to any chart timeframe
-
Trading Day Filter – Focuses on active trading days only (Mon–Fri)
FLEXIBLE CALCULATION MODES
-
High/Low – Traditional price range
-
Open/Close – Session open-close based
-
Typical Price – (H+L+C)/3
-
Weighted Price – (H+L+2C)/4
-
Real Body Only – Ignores wicks for more focused analysis
ADVANCED TARGETING
-
Dynamic ATR-Based Targets – Adjusts to market volatility automatically
-
Extendable Targets – Up to 8x session range (800%)
-
Fully Customizable Colors – Set your own color for each target level
HOW TO USE
1. QUICK SETUP
Session Type: SESSION_US_OPEN ORB Period: 15 minutes Show Price Targets: ON Show Shaded Box: ON
2. TRADING SIGNALS
-
Breakout – Price breaks ORB High/Low
-
Retest – Price returns to test ORB level post-breakout
-
Failed Breakout – Breakout not confirmed
-
Price Touch – Alert when price touches ORB level
3. VISUAL GUIDANCE
ORB Box : Initial consolidation zone Horizontal Lines : Support/Resistance post-session Target Levels : Profit-taking zones Mid Point : Equilibrium reference
ADVANTAGES
VISUAL PRECISION
-
WYSIWYG Concept – No ambiguity, everything clear at a glance
-
Perfectly Broken Lines – Each session distinctly separated
-
Clean Design – Informative yet uncluttered
MAXIMUM ADAPTABILITY
-
Works on all timeframes: M1 → MN1
-
Multi-market session compatibility
-
Fully customizable colors, styles, and transparency
ANALYTICAL POWER
-
Extended price targets up to 800%
-
Volatility-adjusted via ATR for dynamic projections
-
Multiple calculation methods for flexible strategy application
SMART ALERT SYSTEM
-
5 Types of Alerts: Breakout, Retest, Failed, Touch, Session
-
Multi-channel notifications: Platform, Email, Push
-
Configurable conditions to suit your trading style
VISUAL HIERARCHY
LEVEL 1: ORB Box (Shaded Area) - Primary consolidation zone LEVEL 2: ORB High/Low (Solid) - Key breakout levels LEVEL 3: 50%/100% Targets (Solid) - Primary profit zones LEVEL 4: Extended Targets (Dotted) - Secondary objectives LEVEL 5: Mid Point (Optional) - Equilibrium reference
PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION
-
Efficient Buffer Management – Handles 35 buffers for all plotting
-
Smart Object Cleanup – Auto-remove old objects
-
Minimal CPU Usage – Optimized for multi-chart operations
IDEAL FOR
-
Day Traders – Clear session breakdown
-
Swing Traders – Extended targets for larger moves
-
Institutional Traders – Multi-session analysis
-
Algorithmic Traders – Precise level detection
-
Visual Traders – Clean and unambiguous charting
COMPATIBILITY
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)
-
Markets: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Crypto
-
Experience Level: Beginner → Professional
SUPPORT & UPDATES
-
Regular updates based on user feedback
-
Priority bug fixes for smooth performance
“Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence.”
With WYSIWYG ORB Pro Edition, you get not just an indicator, but a complete visual trading system. Every level is precise, every session defined, every target measurable.
Trade What You See, See What You Trade!