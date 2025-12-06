NZH Trend following

Strategy Overview

The strategy is based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), detecting trends and momentum through the relationship between fast and slow EMAs. It operates using trend confirmation for entries and opposite trade closure for exits, combined with a safe, adaptive lot-sizing mechanism.

1. Entry Logic

A trade is opened when a clear EMA trend is detected:

Buy Entry: The fast EMA 5 crosses above the fast EMA 10, while the trend filter confirms an uptrend (EMA 10 > EMA 50). This indicates bullish momentum.

Sell Entry: The fast EMA 5 crosses below the fast EMA 10, while the trend filter confirms a downtrend (EMA 10 < EMA 50). This indicates bearish momentum.

Only one position per direction is allowed at any time. No additional entries are taken until the current trade is closed.

2. Exit Logic (Opposite Signal Close)

Trades are closed when an opposite EMA signal appears:

Close Buy: A bearish crossover occurs (EMA 5 < EMA 10) while the trend filter confirms a downtrend.

Close Sell: A bullish crossover occurs (EMA 5 > EMA 10) while the trend filter confirms an uptrend.

This ensures a purely indicator-driven exit without fixed stop loss or take profit levels.

3. Position Sizing

The EA uses an adaptive lot-sizing mechanism:

Validates broker constraints (minimum lot, lot step, maximum lot)

Checks if free margin is sufficient

Dynamically reduces the lot size if necessary

This guarantees compatibility with any MT4 broker and prevents margin-related trade errors.

4. Market Conditions

The strategy works across all timeframes and symbols. Since EMA crossovers measure short-term momentum filtered by a longer-term trend, it performs best in trending markets, while it may generate slower or false signals during sideways or low-volatility conditions.

5. Risk Considerations

Because the system does not use stop loss or take profit orders, trades remain open until an EMA reversal is detected. This can lead to prolonged drawdowns in ranging markets or during trend exhaustion.

The adaptive lot sizing mitigates but does not eliminate this risk.