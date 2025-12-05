NZH Ichimoku

Strategy Overview

The strategy is based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, detecting trends and momentum through the relationship between the price, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Senkou Span A/B (cloud). It operates using trend confirmation for entries and opposite trade closure for exits.

1. Entry Logic
A trade is opened when a clear Ichimoku trend is detected:

  • Buy Entry: The closing price is above the cloud (Senkou Span A and B) and Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen, indicating bullish momentum.

  • Sell Entry: The closing price is below the cloud and Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen, indicating bearish momentum.

Only one position is allowed at any time. No additional entries are taken until the current trade is closed.

2. Exit Logic (Opposite Signal Close)
Trades are closed based on an opposite Ichimoku signal:

  • Close Buy: A bearish trend appears (price below cloud and Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen).

  • Close Sell: A bullish trend appears (price above cloud and Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen).

This ensures a purely indicator-driven exit without fixed stop loss or take profit levels.

3. Position Sizing
The EA uses an adaptive lot-sizing mechanism:

  • Validates broker constraints (minimum lot, lot step, maximum lot)

  • Checks if free margin is sufficient

  • Dynamically reduces the lot size if necessary

This guarantees compatibility with any MT4 broker and prevents margin-related trade errors.

4. Market Conditions
The strategy functions across all timeframes and symbols. Since the Ichimoku system measures trend and momentum, it works best in trending markets, while it may generate slower signals in sideways or low-volatility conditions.

5. Risk Considerations
Because the system does not use stop loss or take profit orders, trades remain open until an Ichimoku reversal is detected. This can lead to prolonged drawdowns in ranging markets or during trend exhaustion.

The adaptive lot sizing mitigates but does not eliminate this risk.


Altri dall’autore
NZH Breakout
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The PendingEA Risk-Based Lot Expert Advisor automatically places   Buy Stop   and   Sell Stop   pending orders based on the current market price. The EA calculates lot sizes dynamically according to a   user-defined risk percentage   and the distance to the stop loss, ensuring consistent risk management. Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the current bar open, with user-defined stop loss and take profit levels. 1. Entry Logic Buy Stop:   Placed above the current bar op
NZH Adx
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor is designed to identify and trade strong trending conditions using the   Average Directional Index (ADX)   indicator. It opens positions when a trend is detected and closes them automatically upon a trend reversal, without using fixed stop loss or take profit levels. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the ADX indicates a strong trend and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) indicate the trend direction: Buy Entry: ADX > Threshold (e.g., 25)
FREE
NZH Stochastic
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting   overbought and oversold conditions   using the   Stochastic oscillator . It operates using   momentum shifts between the %K and %D lines   for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a   Stochastic crossover   occurs in extreme zones: Buy Entry:   The %K line crosses above the %D line while in the   oversold zone   (below the Oversold level, e.g., 20). Sell Entry:   The %K line crosses below the
FREE
NZH Macd
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting momentum shifts through the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, specifically the relationship between the MACD main line and its signal line. It operates using a classic crossover approach for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear MACD crossover occurs: Buy Entry: The MACD main line crosses   above   the signal line, indicating a bullish momentum shift. Sell Entry: Th
FREE
NZH Cci
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The CCI Trend Reversal Expert Advisor identifies potential market reversals using the   Commodity Channel Index (CCI) . It opens trades when the CCI crosses predefined overbought or oversold levels and closes positions automatically when the trend reverses. The EA incorporates adaptive lot sizing to comply with broker requirements and available margin, ensuring safe trading. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the CCI crosses specific threshold levels: Buy Entry: CCI cr
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione