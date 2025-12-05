XauUsd H1 Edge Engine

XAUUSD H1 Filtered Breakout EA — Robust Intraday Gold Trend Engine

This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for XAUUSD on H1, built and stress-tested first in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading.

The goal is simple:

Catch strong XAUUSD moves after volatility expansion

Filter out as much noise as possible

Control risk per trade and at account level

It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns.

Seasons of drawdown and losing streaks are part of the design. The focus is on robustness and risk-adjusted performance over many years, not on a single lucky backtest.

High-level idea

The EA combines several standard building blocks into a tightly filtered XAUUSD strategy:

Breakout detection using Bollinger Bands

Volatility regime filter using ATR (calibrated to XAUUSD H1 median ATR)

Trend strength filter using ADX and moving averages

Mean deviation / overextension filter to avoid random chop

Optional RSI and candle filters to keep only the cleanest setups

Hard SL/TP set immediately on entry → SL/TP can be hit already on the entry bar

Optional trailing stop with 1-bar delay (off by default, ATR-based distance)

All core parameters (windows, thresholds, multipliers) are locked inside the EA, based on a long Python optimization and robustness pipeline specifically for XAUUSD H1.

You do not need to tune indicators – you mainly control risk, money management mode, martingale on/off and equity protection.

What makes this EA different

Built & optimised in Python, traded in MQL5

The strategy was first developed, tested and stress-tested in Python using long XAUUSD history.

Only after that it was ported to MQL5 with matching logic and parameters (same SL/TP, ATR regime, filters, etc.).

Tested on MT5 Strategy Tester, 2019–2025

The results shown in the screenshots are from MT5 Strategy Tester, using “Every tick” from 2018 onwards with this exact EA and default settings.

SL and TP are placed immediately on entry, so both can be hit on the entry bar, matching the Python backtest behaviour.

One symbol, one timeframe, done properly

This is not a “100-market, 10-timeframe, does-everything” monster.

It is focused on XAUUSD, H1 , with logic and filters tuned specifically for that environment.

The internal parameters are not exposed as inputs, to keep the behaviour stable and robust.

Three money management modes

Choose between:

Fixed lots

% risk per trade (SL-based)

Auto-scaling with account balance steps

You can switch between modes depending on your account size and risk preference.

Bounded martingale (optional)

Separate, configurable martingale chains for long and short, with:

On/off switch per direction

Multiplier after each loss (e.g. 1.3×)

Maximum number of martingale steps per side

Hard cap on max lot size per trade

Martingale can be fully disabled if you prefer classic, non-escalating position sizing.

Equity protection

Optional account-level safety:

Max daily loss % from start-of-day equity

→ if reached, no new trades for the rest of the day.

Max consecutive losses per direction (long/short)

→ if limit is hit, that direction is blocked.

Max overall equity drawdown % from the peak

→ if reached, trading is halted completely.

These protections are designed to keep the system survivable through bad periods.

Clean, conservative defaults

Default settings are the same ones used in the long Strategy Tester runs.

With risk-based money management, you can run the EA closer to a “1R-style” risk model.

Portfolio-ready

This EA is designed as one building block in a larger portfolio:

XAUUSD H1 breakout/trend system with locked parameters.

The same Python → MQL5 pipeline is being used to build similar engines for other indices, commodities and stocks.

The long-term idea is to run multiple uncorrelated H1 systems in parallel, increasing the number of trades and profit opportunities without over-optimizing a single symbol.

Recommended usage

Symbol: XAUUSD (spot gold / XAUUSD CFD, symbol name may differ by broker)

Timeframe: H1 (attach EA to an H1 chart)

Account type: hedging or netting, low spread, stable execution

Environment: run 24/5 on a VPS for consistent behaviour

Tester mode for your own backtests:

Use “Every tick based on real ticks”

Use your broker’s XAUUSD tick history from 2019 onward for realism

Keep default internal parameters; adjust mainly risk and money management

Inputs

General

InpSymbol

• Label only. EA always uses the chart symbol; keep this as a comment.

InpTimeframe

• Recommended: PERIOD_H1 . Logic and parameters are tuned specifically for H1.

InpMagic

• Magic number used to identify EA positions. Change if you run multiple EAs on the same symbol.

InpSlippagePoints

• Maximum allowed slippage in points for orders.

Trade direction

InpEnableLong

• Enable/disable long trades.

InpEnableShort

• Enable/disable short trades.

You can run short-only, long-only or both directions depending on your preference.

Money Management

InpMMMode

Money management mode: MM_FIXED_LOT – use a fixed lot size ( InpFixedLots ) MM_RISK_PERCENT – lot size based on % equity and distance to SL MM_BALANCE_STEPS – lot size scales in steps as account grows

InpRiskPerTradePct

• Risk per trade in % of equity when MM_RISK_PERCENT is selected.

InpFixedLots

• Fixed lot size when MM_FIXED_LOT is selected and in fallback conditions.

InpMaxLotsPerTrade

• Hard cap for lot size per trade (0 = no cap).

Balance step mode (MM_BALANCE_STEPS)

InpStepBaseBalance

• Base balance level for initial lot size.

InpStepBaseLots

• Lot size at the base balance.

InpStepBalanceStep

• Every time balance increases by this amount, lot size increases by InpStepBaseLots .

Equity protection

InpEquityProtectionEnabled

• Turn all equity protection features ON/OFF.

InpMaxDailyLossPct

• Maximum allowed loss in % of start-of-day equity. If reached, no new trades for the rest of the day. (0 = disabled)

InpMaxConsecLosses

• Maximum number of consecutive losing trades per direction (long/short). After the limit, no new trades in that direction. (0 = disabled)

InpMaxEquityDDPct

• Maximum total equity drawdown in % from the all-time equity peak. If reached, trading is halted. (0 = disabled)

Martingale (per direction)

These settings control a bounded martingale that multiplies lot size only after losses and only up to a fixed number of steps. Can be turned off completely.

Short side

InpUseMartingaleShort – enable/disable martingale for short trades.

InpMartingaleFactorShort – multiplier applied to lot size after each consecutive short loss (e.g. 1.3).

InpMartingaleMaxStepsShort – maximum number of martingale steps for short trades.

Long side

InpUseMartingaleLong – enable/disable martingale for long trades.

InpMartingaleFactorLong – multiplier applied after each consecutive long loss.

InpMartingaleMaxStepsLong – maximum number of martingale steps for long trades.

Trailing stop

InpUseTrailing

• Enable/disable trailing stop (1-bar delay, ATR-based distance).

InpTrailDistR

• Distance in “R” (multiples of initial SL risk) after which trailing becomes active.

• Trail uses the previous bar’s high/low to move SL closer to price, never further away.

Important notes