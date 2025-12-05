NAS100 Edge Engine
- Experts
- Ari Jaakko Tapani Hautala
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
NAS100 H1 Filtered Breakout EA — Robust Intraday Trend Engine
This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for NAS100 on H1, built and stress-tested first in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading.
The goal is simple:
-
Catch strong NAS100 moves after volatility expansion
-
Filter out as much noise as possible
-
Control risk per trade and at account level
It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns.
Seasons of drawdown and losing streaks are part of the design. The focus is on robustness and risk-adjusted performance over many years, not on a single lucky backtest.
High-level idea
The EA combines several standard building blocks into a tightly filtered NAS100 strategy:
-
Breakout detection using Bollinger Bands
-
Volatility regime filter using ATR
-
Trend strength filter using ADX and moving averages
-
Mean deviation / overextension filter to avoid random chop
-
Optional RSI and candle filters to keep only the cleanest setups
-
Hard SL/TP set immediately on entry → SL/TP can be hit already on the entry bar
-
Optional trailing stop with 1-bar delay (off by default)
All core parameters (windows, thresholds, multipliers) are locked inside the EA, based on a long Python optimization and robustness pipeline specifically for NAS100 H1.
The user does not need to tune indicators – you mainly control risk, money management mode, martingale on/off and equity protection.
What makes this EA different
-
Built & optimised in Python, traded in MQL5
The strategy was first developed, tested and stress-tested in Python using long NAS100 history. Only after that it was ported to MQL5 with matching logic.
-
Tested on MT5 Strategy Tester, 2018–2025
The results shown in the screenshots are from MT5 Strategy Tester, using “Every tick” from 2018 onwards with this exact EA and default settings.
-
One symbol, one timeframe, done properly
This is not a “100-market, 10-timeframe, does-everything” monster.
It is focused on NAS100, H1, with logic and filters tuned specifically for that environment.
-
Three money management modes
Choose between:
-
fixed lots
-
% risk per trade (SL-based)
-
auto-scaling with account balance steps
-
-
Bounded martingale (optional)
Separate, configurable martingale chains for long and short, with:
-
a maximum number of steps
-
a maximum allowed lot size
Martingale can be fully disabled if you prefer classic position sizing.
-
-
Equity protection
Optional account-level safety:
-
max daily loss %
-
max consecutive losses per direction
-
max overall equity drawdown % from the peak
-
-
Clean, conservative defaults
Default settings are the same ones used in the long Strategy Tester run.
You can switch martingale and trailing off if you want behaviour closer to a pure 1R-style risk model.
-
Portfolio-ready
Similar engines for other indices, commodities and stocks are being developed with the same Python → MQL5 pipeline.
The idea is to run multiple uncorrelated H1 systems in parallel, increasing the number of trades and profit opportunities without changing the logic of each EA.
Recommended usage
-
Symbol: NAS100 (US Tech 100 cash/CFD, symbol name may differ by broker)
-
Timeframe: H1 (attach EA to an H1 chart)
-
Account type: hedging or netting, low spread, stable execution
-
Mode: run 24/5 on a VPS for consistent behaviour
-
Tester mode for your own backtests:
-
Every tick based on real ticks
-
Use broker’s NAS100 tick history from 2018 onward for realism
-
Inputs
General
-
InpSymbol
Label only. EA always uses the chart symbol; keep this as a comment.
-
InpTimeframe
Recommended: PERIOD_H1 . The logic and parameters are tuned specifically for H1.
-
InpMagic
Magic number used to identify EA positions. Change if you run multiple EAs on the same symbol.
-
InpSlippagePoints
Maximum allowed slippage in points for orders.
Trade direction
-
InpEnableLong
Enable/disable long trades.
-
InpEnableShort
Enable/disable short trades.
You can run short-only, long-only or both directions depending on your preference.
Money Management
-
InpMMMode
Money management mode:
-
MM_FIXED_LOT – use a fixed lot size (InpFixedLots)
-
MM_RISK_PERCENT – lot size based on % equity and distance to SL
-
MM_BALANCE_STEPS – lot size scales in steps as account grows
-
-
InpRiskPerTradePct
Risk per trade in % of equity when MM_RISK_PERCENT is selected.
-
InpFixedLots
Fixed lot size when MM_FIXED_LOT is selected.
-
InpMaxLotsPerTrade
Hard cap for lot size per trade (0 = no cap).
Balance step mode (MM_BALANCE_STEPS)
-
InpStepBaseBalance
Base balance level for initial lot size.
-
InpStepBaseLots
Lot size at the base balance.
-
InpStepBalanceStep
Every time balance increases by this amount, lot size increases by InpStepBaseLots .
Equity protection
-
InpEquityProtectionEnabled
Turn all equity protection features ON/OFF.
-
InpMaxDailyLossPct
Maximum allowed loss in % of start-of-day equity. If reached, no new trades for the rest of the day. (0 = disabled)
-
InpMaxConsecLosses
Maximum number of consecutive losing trades per direction (long/short). After the limit, no new trades in that direction. (0 = disabled)
-
InpMaxEquityDDPct
Maximum total equity drawdown in % from the all-time equity peak. If reached, trading is halted. (0 = disabled)
Martingale (per direction)
These settings control a bounded martingale that multiplies lot size only after losses and only up to a fixed number of steps. Can be turned off completely.
Short side
-
InpUseMartingaleShort
Enable/disable martingale for short trades.
-
InpMartingaleFactorShort
Multiplier applied to lot size after each consecutive short loss (e.g. 1.3).
-
InpMartingaleMaxStepsShort
Maximum number of martingale steps for short trades.
Long side
-
InpUseMartingaleLong
Enable/disable martingale for long trades.
-
InpMartingaleFactorLong
Multiplier applied after each consecutive long loss.
-
InpMartingaleMaxStepsLong
Maximum number of martingale steps for long trades.
Trailing stop
-
InpUseTrailing
Enable/disable trailing stop (1 bar delay, ATR-based distance).
-
InpTrailDistR
Distance in “R” (multiples of initial SL risk) after which trailing becomes active.
Trail uses the previous bar’s high/low to move SL closer to price, never further away.
Important notes
-
This EA can and will have losing trades, losing weeks and drawdowns.
It is a systematic trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.
-
Use position sizes that fit your own risk tolerance and account size.
-
Always test with your broker’s data in Strategy Tester before going live.
-
For best results, consider running this EA as part of a portfolio together with future sister-EAs for other indices and instruments.