NAS100 Edge Engine

NAS100 H1 Filtered Breakout EA — Robust Intraday Trend Engine

This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for NAS100 on H1, built and stress-tested first in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading.

The goal is simple:

  • Catch strong NAS100 moves after volatility expansion

  • Filter out as much noise as possible

  • Control risk per trade and at account level

It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns.
Seasons of drawdown and losing streaks are part of the design. The focus is on robustness and risk-adjusted performance over many years, not on a single lucky backtest.

High-level idea 

The EA combines several standard building blocks into a tightly filtered NAS100 strategy:

  • Breakout detection using Bollinger Bands

  • Volatility regime filter using ATR

  • Trend strength filter using ADX and moving averages

  • Mean deviation / overextension filter to avoid random chop

  • Optional RSI and candle filters to keep only the cleanest setups

  • Hard SL/TP set immediately on entry → SL/TP can be hit already on the entry bar

  • Optional trailing stop with 1-bar delay (off by default)

All core parameters (windows, thresholds, multipliers) are locked inside the EA, based on a long Python optimization and robustness pipeline specifically for NAS100 H1.
The user does not need to tune indicators – you mainly control risk, money management mode, martingale on/off and equity protection.

What makes this EA different

  • Built & optimised in Python, traded in MQL5
    The strategy was first developed, tested and stress-tested in Python using long NAS100 history. Only after that it was ported to MQL5 with matching logic.

  • Tested on MT5 Strategy Tester, 2018–2025
    The results shown in the screenshots are from MT5 Strategy Tester, using “Every tick” from 2018 onwards with this exact EA and default settings.

  • One symbol, one timeframe, done properly
    This is not a “100-market, 10-timeframe, does-everything” monster.
    It is focused on NAS100, H1, with logic and filters tuned specifically for that environment.

  • Three money management modes
    Choose between:

    • fixed lots

    • % risk per trade (SL-based)

    • auto-scaling with account balance steps

  • Bounded martingale (optional)
    Separate, configurable martingale chains for long and short, with:

    • a maximum number of steps

    • a maximum allowed lot size
      Martingale can be fully disabled if you prefer classic position sizing.

  • Equity protection
    Optional account-level safety:

    • max daily loss %

    • max consecutive losses per direction

    • max overall equity drawdown % from the peak

  • Clean, conservative defaults
    Default settings are the same ones used in the long Strategy Tester run.
    You can switch martingale and trailing off if you want behaviour closer to a pure 1R-style risk model.

  • Portfolio-ready
    Similar engines for other indices, commodities and stocks are being developed with the same Python → MQL5 pipeline.
    The idea is to run multiple uncorrelated H1 systems in parallel, increasing the number of trades and profit opportunities without changing the logic of each EA.

Recommended usage

  • Symbol: NAS100 (US Tech 100 cash/CFD, symbol name may differ by broker)

  • Timeframe: H1 (attach EA to an H1 chart)

  • Account type: hedging or netting, low spread, stable execution

  • Mode: run 24/5 on a VPS for consistent behaviour

  • Tester mode for your own backtests:

    • Every tick based on real ticks

    • Use broker’s NAS100 tick history from 2018 onward for realism

Inputs

General

  • InpSymbol
    Label only. EA always uses the chart symbol; keep this as a comment.

  • InpTimeframe
    Recommended: PERIOD_H1 . The logic and parameters are tuned specifically for H1.

  • InpMagic
    Magic number used to identify EA positions. Change if you run multiple EAs on the same symbol.

  • InpSlippagePoints
    Maximum allowed slippage in points for orders.

Trade direction

  • InpEnableLong
    Enable/disable long trades.

  • InpEnableShort
    Enable/disable short trades.

You can run short-only, long-only or both directions depending on your preference.

Money Management

  • InpMMMode
    Money management mode:

    • MM_FIXED_LOT – use a fixed lot size (InpFixedLots)

    • MM_RISK_PERCENT – lot size based on % equity and distance to SL

    • MM_BALANCE_STEPS – lot size scales in steps as account grows

  • InpRiskPerTradePct
    Risk per trade in % of equity when MM_RISK_PERCENT is selected.

  • InpFixedLots
    Fixed lot size when MM_FIXED_LOT is selected.

  • InpMaxLotsPerTrade
    Hard cap for lot size per trade (0 = no cap).

Balance step mode (MM_BALANCE_STEPS)

  • InpStepBaseBalance
    Base balance level for initial lot size.

  • InpStepBaseLots
    Lot size at the base balance.

  • InpStepBalanceStep
    Every time balance increases by this amount, lot size increases by InpStepBaseLots .

Equity protection

  • InpEquityProtectionEnabled
    Turn all equity protection features ON/OFF.

  • InpMaxDailyLossPct
    Maximum allowed loss in % of start-of-day equity. If reached, no new trades for the rest of the day. (0 = disabled)

  • InpMaxConsecLosses
    Maximum number of consecutive losing trades per direction (long/short). After the limit, no new trades in that direction. (0 = disabled)

  • InpMaxEquityDDPct
    Maximum total equity drawdown in % from the all-time equity peak. If reached, trading is halted. (0 = disabled)

Martingale (per direction)

These settings control a bounded martingale that multiplies lot size only after losses and only up to a fixed number of steps. Can be turned off completely.

Short side

  • InpUseMartingaleShort
    Enable/disable martingale for short trades.

  • InpMartingaleFactorShort
    Multiplier applied to lot size after each consecutive short loss (e.g. 1.3).

  • InpMartingaleMaxStepsShort
    Maximum number of martingale steps for short trades.

Long side

  • InpUseMartingaleLong
    Enable/disable martingale for long trades.

  • InpMartingaleFactorLong
    Multiplier applied after each consecutive long loss.

  • InpMartingaleMaxStepsLong
    Maximum number of martingale steps for long trades.

Trailing stop

  • InpUseTrailing
    Enable/disable trailing stop (1 bar delay, ATR-based distance).

  • InpTrailDistR
    Distance in “R” (multiples of initial SL risk) after which trailing becomes active.
    Trail uses the previous bar’s high/low to move SL closer to price, never further away.

Important notes

  • This EA can and will have losing trades, losing weeks and drawdowns.
    It is a systematic trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.

  • Use position sizes that fit your own risk tolerance and account size.

  • Always test with your broker’s data in Strategy Tester before going live.

  • For best results, consider running this EA as part of a portfolio together with future sister-EAs for other indices and instruments.



