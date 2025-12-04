Ichimoku TLD

Strategy Overview

The strategy is based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, detecting trends and momentum through the relationship between the price, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Senkou Span A/B (cloud). It operates using trend confirmation for entries and opposite trade closure for exits.

1. Entry Logic
A trade is opened when a clear Ichimoku trend is detected:

  • Buy Entry: The closing price is above the cloud (Senkou Span A and B) and Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen, indicating bullish momentum.

  • Sell Entry: The closing price is below the cloud and Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen, indicating bearish momentum.

Only one position is allowed at any time. No additional entries are taken until the current trade is closed.

2. Exit Logic (Opposite Signal Close)
Trades are closed based on an opposite Ichimoku signal:

  • Close Buy: A bearish trend appears (price below cloud and Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen).

  • Close Sell: A bullish trend appears (price above cloud and Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen).

This ensures a purely indicator-driven exit without fixed stop loss or take profit levels.

3. Position Sizing
The EA uses an adaptive lot-sizing mechanism:

  • Validates broker constraints (minimum lot, lot step, maximum lot)

  • Checks if free margin is sufficient

  • Dynamically reduces the lot size if necessary

This guarantees compatibility with any MT4 broker and prevents margin-related trade errors.

4. Market Conditions
The strategy functions across all timeframes and symbols. Since the Ichimoku system measures trend and momentum, it works best in trending markets, while it may generate slower signals in sideways or low-volatility conditions.

5. Risk Considerations
Because the system does not use stop loss or take profit orders, trades remain open until an Ichimoku reversal is detected. This can lead to prolonged drawdowns in ranging markets or during trend exhaustion.

The adaptive lot sizing mitigates but does not eliminate this risk.


Altri dall’autore
Macd XYZ
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting momentum shifts through the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, specifically the relationship between the MACD main line and its signal line. It operates using a classic crossover approach for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a clear MACD crossover occurs: Buy Entry: The MACD main line crosses above the signal line, indicating a bullish momentum shift. Sell Entry: The MA
Ema LPG
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The EMA Cross Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals using the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover method. It opens trades when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA and closes them automatically when an opposite crossover occurs. The EA uses an adaptive lot-sizing system to comply with broker constraints and available margin, ensuring safe trading. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA: Buy Entry: Fast EMA crosses above slow EMA → bull
FREE
Adx TDK
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor is designed to identify and trade strong trending conditions using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It opens positions when a trend is detected and closes them automatically upon a trend reversal, without using fixed stop loss or take profit levels. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the ADX indicates a strong trend and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) indicate the trend direction: Buy Entry: ADX > Threshold (e.g., 25) and
FREE
Cci JDL
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The CCI Trend Reversal Expert Advisor identifies potential market reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) . It opens trades when the CCI crosses predefined overbought or oversold levels and closes positions automatically when the trend reverses. The EA incorporates adaptive lot sizing to comply with broker requirements and available margin, ensuring safe trading. 1. Entry Logic A new trade is opened when the CCI crosses specific threshold levels: Buy Entry: CCI cros
FREE
High Low LLJ
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The PendingEA Risk-Based Lot Expert Advisor automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders based on the current market price. The EA calculates lot sizes dynamically according to a user-defined risk percentage and the distance to the stop loss, ensuring consistent risk management. Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the current bar open, with user-defined stop loss and take profit levels. 1. Entry Logic Buy Stop: Placed above the current bar open at a distan
Stochastic KQZ
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Strategy Overview The strategy is based on detecting overbought and oversold conditions using the Stochastic oscillator . It operates using momentum shifts between the %K and %D lines for entries and a reversal confirmation for exits. 1. Entry Logic A trade is opened when a Stochastic crossover occurs in extreme zones: Buy Entry: The %K line crosses above the %D line while in the oversold zone (below the Oversold level, e.g., 20). Sell Entry: The %K line crosses below the %D line while in the o
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione