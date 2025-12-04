Strategy Overview

The CCI Trend Reversal Expert Advisor identifies potential market reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). It opens trades when the CCI crosses predefined overbought or oversold levels and closes positions automatically when the trend reverses. The EA incorporates adaptive lot sizing to comply with broker requirements and available margin, ensuring safe trading.

1. Entry Logic

A new trade is opened when the CCI crosses specific threshold levels:

Buy Entry:

CCI crosses above the oversold level → signals a potential bullish reversal → open Buy.

Sell Entry:

CCI crosses below the overbought level → signals a potential bearish reversal → open Sell.

Only one trade per direction is allowed at a time. If a position in the opposite direction exists, it is closed before opening a new trade.

2. Exit Logic

Trades are closed when the CCI indicates a trend reversal:

Close Buy:

CCI drops below the overbought level → close Buy position.

Close Sell:

CCI rises above the oversold level → close Sell position.

No fixed stop loss or take profit is used; exits are fully trend-based.

3. Position Sizing

The EA uses a smart lot management system:

Respects broker limits: minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step

Checks free margin before opening trades

Adjusts lot size automatically if required to prevent insufficient margin

This prevents common errors such as ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME and ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY.

4. Market Conditions

Works on all symbols and all timeframes

Most effective in trending markets

In ranging or low-volatility markets, signals may produce small drawdowns

5. Risk Considerations