Adx TDK
- Experts
- Nezir Hyka
- Versione: 1.1
Strategy Overview
This Expert Advisor is designed to identify and trade strong trending conditions using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It opens positions when a trend is detected and closes them automatically upon a trend reversal, without using fixed stop loss or take profit levels.
1. Entry Logic
A new trade is opened when the ADX indicates a strong trend and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) indicate the trend direction:
-
Buy Entry:
ADX > Threshold (e.g., 25) and +DI > -DI → bullish trend detected → open Buy.
-
Sell Entry:
ADX > Threshold and -DI > +DI → bearish trend detected → open Sell.
The EA ensures only one position per direction is open at any time.
2. Exit Logic
Trades are closed based on a reversal signal from the ADX indicator:
-
Close Buy:
-DI crosses above +DI while ADX > Threshold → indicates a bearish reversal.
-
Close Sell:
+DI crosses above -DI while ADX > Threshold → indicates a bullish reversal.
This approach ensures trades remain active only during the current trend.
3. Position Sizing
The EA includes an adaptive lot management system:
-
Respects broker limits: minimum lot, maximum lot, lot step
-
Checks available free margin before opening a trade
-
Reduces lot size automatically if the requested volume exceeds free margin
This mechanism prevents common errors such as ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME and ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY .
4. Market Conditions
-
Works on all timeframes and any symbol
-
Best suited for trending markets; may perform slower during sideways or low-volatility phases
-
Reaction depends on ADX sensitivity (adjustable period and threshold)
5. Risk Considerations
-
No fixed stop loss or take profit; positions are closed solely on trend reversal signals
-
In ranging markets, drawdowns may occur if the trend signal reverses late
-
Lot sizing is adaptive, but risk should be managed according to account balance