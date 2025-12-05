PullbackPro EA
What is PullbackPro?
PullbackPro EA is a professional trend-following system that trades pullbacks on the H4 timeframe. Instead of chasing breakouts, it waits for price to pull back to value before entering - giving you better prices, better risk/reward, and higher win probability.
The EA combines three powerful elements:
- Trend Filter (200 EMA Daily) - Only trades WITH the major trend
- Pullback Entry (20 EMA H4) - Enters at better prices than breakout systems
- Smart Risk Management - Dynamic position sizing with drawdown protection
Result: High-probability trades with professional capital preservation.
The Strategy
How It Works
Step 1: Trend Identification
- Uses 200 EMA on Daily timeframe to identify major trend
- Only LONG trades when price above 200 EMA
- Only SHORT trades when price below 200 EMA
- Result: Always trading WITH the trend, never against it
Step 2: Pullback Entry
- Waits for price to pull back to 20 EMA on H4
- Tolerance: 8-12 pips (pair-specific)
- Enters at better prices than breakout traders
- Result: Better risk/reward from the start
Step 3: Entry Confirmation
- Waits for H4 candle close confirming direction
- Filters false signals and whipsaws
- Only trades high-probability setups
Step 4: Professional Exit
- Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR (dynamic, adapts to volatility)
- Take Profit: 3.0x ATR (realistic 1:2 risk/reward)
- Break-Even: Protects profits automatically
- Optional Trailing: Locks in gains on big winners
Core Features
Dynamic Risk Management
✅ Position Sizing - Calculates lot size based on your risk % ✅ Drawdown Protection - Auto-reduces risk at 5% drawdown ✅ Trade Limits - Max 2 open trades, max 2 trades per day ✅ ATR-Based Stops - Adapts to market volatility
Trade Management
✅ Break-Even Stop - Moves SL to entry +5 pips after profit ✅ Optional Trailing - Locks in profits on extended trends ✅ Smart Exits - Takes profit at optimal levels
News Filter
✅ Automatic ForexFactory Integration - Scrapes high-impact news ✅ 30-Min Buffer - Blocks trading before/after major events ✅ Currency-Specific - Filters USD, EUR, GBP, AUD news
Live Dashboard
✅ Account Stats - Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown in real-time ✅ Trade Statistics - Win rate, open trades, daily count ✅ Setup Monitoring - Shows trend, pullback, entry signals ✅ News Countdown - Time until next high-impact event
Multi-Pair Support
✅ Pre-Optimized - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD ✅ Set Files Included - Drag & drop installation ✅ Global Risk Management - Coordinates across all pairs
What's Included
When you purchase PullbackPro EA, you get:
- The EA - Latest version (.ex5 file)
- User Manual - Complete 20+ page guide (PDF)
- Quick Start Guide - Get running in 5 minutes (PDF)
- Set Files - Pre-configured for each pair (.set files)
- Lifetime Updates - All future v1.x updates free
- Email Support - Technical support included
Performance Expectations
Win Rate: 35-45% (realistic for trend-following) Risk/Reward: 1:2 average Monthly Return: 3-8% (depending on market conditions) Max Drawdown: <8% Trade Frequency: 5-10 setups per week (across 3 pairs)
Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Perfect For
✅ Swing traders on H4 timeframe ✅ Trend-following enthusiasts ✅ Traders seeking systematic approach ✅ Those who value professional risk management ✅ Prop firm traders (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.) ✅ Traders with $5,000+ accounts
Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (latest build)
- Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour) ONLY
- Symbols: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
- Account: Minimum $5,000 recommended
- WebRequest: Must enable URL for news filter
- Knowledge: Basic understanding of trend-following
Important Notes
This EA is NOT: ❌ A "holy grail" that wins every trade ❌ A get-rich-quick scheme ❌ Guaranteed to pass any challenge ❌ Suitable for complete beginners
This EA IS: ✅ A professional tool for systematic trading ✅ Based on proven trend-following principles ✅ Designed with realistic risk/reward expectations ✅ Equipped with professional risk management
Settings & Installation
Easy Setup
- Install EA in MT5
- Enable WebRequest URL
- Load set file for your pair
- Start trading
Pre-Configured Settings
All settings are optimized and included:
- EUR/USD: PullbackTolerance = 8.0
- GBP/USD: PullbackTolerance = 12.0
- AUD/USD: PullbackTolerance = 10.0
Key Settings
- Risk per trade: 0.5% (adjustable)
- Drawdown protection: Activates at 5%
- Break-even: ON (recommended)
- Trailing stop: OFF (optional)
- News filter: ON (requires WebRequest)
Risk Disclaimer
Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a professional tool to assist systematic trading, not a guarantee of profits. You can lose more than your initial investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.