Ultimate Breakout Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 and M5 timeframe.

It focuses on clean breakouts from well-defined swing levels, using multi-timeframe filters, dynamic pivots, and ATR-based risk management to capture explosive moves while protecting capital during choppy markets.

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage tricks – just structured breakout logic with solid risk control.

Core Trading Logic (How It Works)

The EA combines several building blocks:

Dynamic Pivot & Range Detection (M5)

Detects swing highs and swing lows using a flexible pivot system.

Optionally uses dynamic pivot depth.

Money Management

RiskPercent – Risk per trade in % of balance (e.g., 0.5–2%).

InpNormMoneyPerPointPerLot – Normalization for brokers with different contract specs so the EA can use comparable risk across brokers.

Trade Filters

MaxSpread – Maximum spread allowed to open/modify a trade.

MaxSlippage – Maximum slippage allowed.

Trading hours/session filters – Only trade during specific times (e.g., London/NY session).

Trade Management

Trailing stop – Enable/disable BE function.

Advanced trailing – changes distance and step on market conditions.

(Your actual EA may have additional or slightly different inputs – this description is structured to match the real logic as much as possible.)





Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 or M5. Higher timeframe M15 or H1.

Account Type: ECN / Raw spread with low commissions. Preferably use Vantage Raw ECN.

Minimum Deposit: From ~$200

Risk per Trade: Conservative: 0.25–0.5% Balanced: 1% Aggressive: 2%+ (only if you fully understand the risk)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher preferred (check your broker/prop rules)

Set files: Upon purchase you'll receive set files with different profiles: Conservative, Balanced and Aggressive. All setting can be changed to match you preference.

Always test on demo or cent accounts first and optimize only within realistic ranges of spreads, slippage, and trading hours.





What Makes Ultimate Breakout Scalper Different?

Advanced calculation for pivots (highs / lows)

Entries are positioned with ATR-driven buffers instead of arbitrary fixed distances.

The system adapts to trend strength via ADX:

Calm market → stricter rules, fewer trades.



Strong trend → more flexibility, more opportunities.



Usage & Notes Attach the EA to XAUUSD M5 chart. Check your symbol name (e.g., XAUUSD , XAUUSD.m , etc.) and adjust InpSymbol if needed. Set your risk % according to your comfort and account type. Check MaxSpread, MaxSlippage, and trading hours for your broker. Set: "For Market validation: skip OrderDelete in tester" to false at the bottom of the input list. Let the EA run continuously on a VPS for best results. Live signal coming soon.





Important Disclaimer