Volume Zones MT5

Volume Zones transforms any chart into an institutional-grade heatmap powered by the visible-range volume profile.

It uncovers the price zones where the market has shown real commitment, powerful reactions, and high-value activity—the areas where meaningful decisions are made.
Designed for traders who work with Market Structure, SMC, and support/resistance, this tool exposes the hidden footprints of institutional order flow at a glance.

Prefer a clean workspace? Simply hide the entire overlay with a single click.


Who It Is For

Volume Zones is designed for traders who:

  • Want to incorporate institutional concepts such as Smart Money Concepts or Volume Profile into their workflow
  • Want objective, volume-profile-based support and resistance levels built on a proven and widely adopted methodology
  • Need fast, clean market-structure analysis with instant on/off control


Key Features

Visible-Range Volume Scanning
Adapts to the current chart view and highlights only the most relevant zones.

Institutional-Style Support and Resistance Overlay
Creates precise, rule-based levels derived from clustered volume and reaction points.

Clean-Chart Mode
Hide or show the entire overlay with one click for uncluttered execution.

Optimized for Low CPU Usage
The heatmap updates only when necessary (e.g., when a new bar forms), ensuring smooth, efficient performance.


How to Use Volume Zones in Trading

Volume Zones highlight the areas where the market has shown strong commitment—high-volume regions that behave like gravity points on the chart.

Price often reacts to these zones, returns to them, and can remain inside them for extended periods.
These behaviors create multiple high-probability trading opportunities:

1. Trade the Return (Gravity Effect)

Use each zone as a natural target.
High-volume areas attract price back toward them; when price moves away, it often returns to rebalance, creating clean and predictable retest setups.

2. Trade the Range

Inside a zone, price requires significant momentum to break out.
This makes these areas ideal for range trading, scalping, and mean-reversion, as price commonly slows, consolidates, and rotates within high-volume clusters.

3. Trade the Reaction

Use the internal value lines (peak-volume levels) for quick reaction trades.
Price frequently bounces near the maximum volume points, and these key levels are automatically displayed—perfect for fast, precise entries.


Tip: Optimize the Profile

Zones are generated from the visible-range volume profile.

As you adjust the chart scale, the visible range updates—and the profile adapts instantly.

By zooming in or out, you can refine the data shown and reveal clearer, sharper, and more precise zone profiles.



Altri dall’autore
Instant Pitchfork for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Most traders want to use Andrews’ Pitchfork, but manually plotting the three anchor points is slow, inconsistent, and easy to get wrong. This is one of the main reasons pitchforks are underused, despite being one of the most effective tools for defining structure, channels, and reaction zones. Instant Pitchfork solves this. With one anchor point and a single click, it draws a perfectly aligned Andrews’, Schiff, or Modified Schiff pitchfork — following the correct rules from swing to swing to sw
Auto Fib MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Clean, Accurate Fibonacci Levels — Always Ready When You Need Them. Auto Fib keeps precise Fibonacci retracement levels on the chart at all times. It automatically detects the latest impulse move and instantly plots wick-to-wick Fibonacci levels with perfect accuracy. Need a clean chart? Show or hide all levels with a single click. Who It's For Auto Fib is built for traders who: Use Fibonacci tools but dislike drawing them manually Want fast, accurate pullback levels for trade entries without
FREE
Body Break Confirmer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Body Break Confirmer instantly alerts when the price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle. It’s an easy-to-use tool where the user activates the confirmation alert directly on the chart, for the chosen symbol(s), timeframe, and direction. Body breaks are ideal for confirming market reversals or trade entries within any reversal strategy. Being relatively aggressive confirmation types, they are most effective on higher timeframes such as H1 and above. Unlike standard reversal indica
FREE
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Spot the exact price zones banks target for stop-hunts — where retail stop-losses cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker highlights these zones on your chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond obvious highs and lows — prime areas institutions exploit through stop-runs. When price reaches these “bank levels,” the indicator instantly alerts you. All levels are bound to price and never repaint. Triggered levels remain visible on the chart for full transparency and post-trade review. Who It’
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
5 (1)
Indicatori
Clean, Accurate Fibonacci Levels — Always Ready When You Need Them. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise Fibonacci retracement levels on the chart at all times. It automatically detects the latest impulse move and instantly plots wick-to-wick Fibonacci levels with perfect accuracy. Need a clean chart? Show or hide all levels with a single click. Who It's For Auto Fib is built for traders who: Use Fibonacci tools but dislike drawing them manually Want fast, accurate pullback levels for trade entries w
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
Utilità
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer: Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left anchor point to y
FREE
MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
5 (3)
Indicatori
The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles. It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level. By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare sessi
FREE
MiniWatch FX28
Part-time Day Trader
4 (1)
Indicatori
View clean price action for up to 28 Market Watch symbols at once — ideal for spotting tradable chart patterns such as flags, triangles, and channels without distractions. New: You can now add indicators to all mini charts for enhanced analysis. Key Features: 28 Symbols in One View — Instantly scan multiple markets to spot trade setups faster. Indicator Support — Add your favorite indicator uniformly to all mini charts. One-Click Expand — Instantly open any mini chart as a full-size chart. How
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Utilità
The Draggable Candle Timer  for MT4  is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer:   Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left ancho
FREE
Three Bar Breaker MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Three Bar Breaker MT4 provides a fast, structured way to confirm price reversals using clean breaks of the last three bars, helping to time precise reversal entries. With a single button click, alerts can be placed in any direction and timeframe. The tool then monitors price action and instantly notifies when a three-bar break occurs — delivering clear reversal confirmations without the need to constantly watch charts. The built-in multi-symbol panel can track alerts on up to 100 pairs simultan
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Identify the exact price zones targeted by banks during stop-hunts — where retail stop-losses typically cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker for MT5 plots these institutional zones directly on the chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond clear swing highs and lows — areas frequently exploited by Smart Money through stop-runs. When price reaches one of these “bank levels,” the indicator issues an instant alert. All levels are price-bound and never repaint. Once triggered, they remain vi
Instant Pitchfork for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Most traders want to use Andrews’ Pitchfork, but manually plotting the three anchor points is slow, inconsistent, and easy to get wrong. This is one of the main reasons pitchforks are underused, despite being one of the most effective tools for defining structure, channels, and reaction zones. Instant Pitchfork solves this. With one anchor point and a single click, it draws a perfectly aligned Andrews’, Schiff, or Modified Schiff pitchfork — following the correct rules from swing to swing to sw
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione