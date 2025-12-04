Volume Zones MT5

It uncovers the price zones where the market has shown real commitment, powerful reactions, and high-value activity—the areas where meaningful decisions are made. Designed for traders who work with Market Structure, SMC, and support/resistance, this tool exposes the hidden footprints of institutional order flow at a glance.

Volume Zones transforms any chart into an institutional-grade heatmap powered by the visible-range volume profile.

Who It Is For

Volume Zones is designed for traders who:

Key Features

The heatmap updates only when necessary (e.g., when a new bar forms), ensuring smooth, efficient performance.

Hide or show the entire overlay with one click for uncluttered execution.

Adapts to the current chart view and highlights only the most relevant zones.





How to Use Volume Zones in Trading

Volume Zones highlight the areas where the market has shown strong commitment—high-volume regions that behave like gravity points on the chart.

Price often reacts to these zones, returns to them, and can remain inside them for extended periods.

These behaviors create multiple high-probability trading opportunities:

1. Trade the Return (Gravity Effect)

Use each zone as a natural target.

High-volume areas attract price back toward them; when price moves away, it often returns to rebalance, creating clean and predictable retest setups.

2. Trade the Range

Inside a zone, price requires significant momentum to break out.

This makes these areas ideal for range trading, scalping, and mean-reversion, as price commonly slows, consolidates, and rotates within high-volume clusters.

3. Trade the Reaction

Use the internal value lines (peak-volume levels) for quick reaction trades.

Price frequently bounces near the maximum volume points, and these key levels are automatically displayed—perfect for fast, precise entries.