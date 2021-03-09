Goldfinger EAI

Goldfinger EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD and GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe. The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range breakouts, and the breakout of key accumulation zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic: a large player accumulates positions inside a range -> price breaks out of the zone -> the impulse captures liquidity -> Goldfinger EAI enters in the direction of the move.

The Goldfinger EAI algorithm uses 3 fundamental Smart Money concepts:

  1. Accumulation (Range Accumulation)
    The system tracks the formation of a price range - an area where market makers accumulate liquidity.
  2. Liquidity Grab
    A breakout of the range’s extremum often represents stop-hunt behavior. Goldfinger EAI is able to distinguish between false and true liquidity sweeps.
  3. Breakout Expansion
    After liquidity is taken, a directional impulse forms. This is where the EA opens trades - on the side of institutional flow.

The result: high-precision entries, tight SL, and clear, structured risk-management logic.

Goldfinger EAI includes the following Presets (download here >>):

  • XAUUSD (Gold) — H1:
    Standard — balanced version
    Medium Risk — more active trading
    Conservative — minimal drawdown, smoother dynamics

  • GBPUSD — H1:
    Standard and Conservative

PROMO PRICE! Only 5 copies available at $99! Every 5 sold copies, the price will increase by $50 until the target price of $1499.

Key Features & Advantages
  • Smart Money logic as the foundation
    Goldfinger EAI applies Smart Money principles: liquidity mechanics, range breakouts, and the structure of accumulation zones. The algorithm analyzes market structure, identifies areas where large capital builds positions, and enters only on confirmed impulsive breakouts. This ensures clean, structured entries without randomness and noise.
  • Strict control over every trade
    Goldfinger EAI does not use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any form of lot escalation. Every position is opened with a fixed Stop Loss, fixed Take Profit, and a structural Trailing Stop that secures profit during movement. Risk is transparent, controlled, and does not change from trade to trade.
  • Versatility and flexible customization
    All parameters are user-configurable: range logic, liquidity filters, stop-sizes, exit structure, and more. Preset configurations are optimized for XAUUSD and GBPUSD on H1, but the system architecture allows users to create custom setups for different market conditions.

Account Requirements

Minimum balance: from $100.

Recommended to use ECN accounts (Raw/Zero spread accounts) with low spreads on XAUUSD and GBPUSD, as well as a low-latency VPS.



