Crossover Signal Panel ATR

MT4 INDICATOR
MQL4 Indicator EMA RSI Crossover Signal
Easily visualizing your trading decision is a dream come true, this indicator uses the EMA, RSI combination to do just that.
Buy sell Indicator
coloured arrows
You can adjust the parameters
Slow and steady
a fully automated to trade On any pair

IT works on all Time frames
Makes 1 or 2 trader indicators per few minutes as per the chart conditions

Designed to display BUY or SELL signals with the calculated Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) distances, using the colors and text formatting, with Average True Range (ATR) to calculate the TP/SL dynamically.
ATR_Period: (default 14, standard).
ATR_Multiplier_SL: (default 2.0).
ATR_Multiplier_TP: set the Take Profit (default 4.0, a 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio).

Working symbol ANY
Working Timeframe: ANY
Min deposit: ANY
Min leverage ANY
Good ECN broker is required 
Easy to install
How to Implement This Indicator
Crossover_Signal_Panel from the Navigator window onto the chart.Set 
Inputs: The default inputs (9, 21, 14, 50.0, etc.) 
Works well with the BTCUSD EA Market M1 Scalper and EURUSD EA Market M1 Scalper

Good Luck with your Trading 
Buy sell Indicator coloured arrows You can adjust the parameters Slow and steady a fully automated to trade On any pair IT works on all Time frames Makes 1 or 2 trader indicators per few minutes as per the chart conditions Working symbol ANY Working Timeframe: ANY Min deposit: ANY Min leverage ANY Good ECN broker is required  Easy to install Good Luck with your Trading 
