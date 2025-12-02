Crossover Signal Panel ATR

MT4 INDICATOR

MQL4 Indicator EMA RSI Crossover Signal

Easily visualizing your trading decision is a dream come true, this indicator uses the EMA, RSI combination to do just that.

Buy sell Indicator

coloured arrows

You can adjust the parameters

Slow and steady

a fully automated to trade On any pair





IT works on all Time frames

Makes 1 or 2 trader indicators per few minutes as per the chart conditions





Designed to display BUY or SELL signals with the calculated Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) distances, using the colors and text formatting, with Average True Range (ATR) to calculate the TP/SL dynamically.

ATR_Period: (default 14, standard).

ATR_Multiplier_SL: (default 2.0).

ATR_Multiplier_TP: set the Take Profit (default 4.0, a 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio).





Working symbol ANY

Working Timeframe: ANY

Min deposit: ANY

Min leverage ANY

Good ECN broker is required

Easy to install

How to Implement This Indicator

Crossover_Signal_Panel from the Navigator window onto the chart.Set

Inputs: The default inputs (9, 21, 14, 50.0, etc.)

Works well with the BTCUSD EA Market M1 Scalper and EURUSD EA Market M1 Scalper



