Eurusd EA Market M1 Scalper

You can adjust the TP and SL
Slow and steady
conservative EA setup
a fully automated EA designed to trade On any pair

IT works one I minute Time frame
Makes 2 or 3 traders per hour

Inbuilt indicators and Auto trading with 

Working symbol ANY
Working Timeframe: M1
Min deposit: ANY
Min leverage ANY
Good ECN broker is required 
No dangerous methods of money management are used
Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
Not sensitive to broker conditions 
Easy to install
Balance - Automatic lot calculation step
Fix Lot (if 0 then Auto) - Fix lot
Number of Opened Deals - maximum orders
Take Profit
Stop Loss
