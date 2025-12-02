Leapfrog Grid MT4

Leapfrog Grid MT4 is a specialized Expert Advisor built around an advanced Batch & Gap architecture designed for trend continuation trading with controlled drawdown.
Unlike traditional grids that accumulate losing positions, Leapfrog Grid uses strategic TP anchoring to secure profits early while reducing exposure during trending phases.

Trading Logic

The EA trades any pair or index (best on XAUUSD) using Buy Stops and Sell Stops to follow momentum.A central anchor price divides the chart into Buy and Sell zones, where directional batches are created.

Adaptive Sequential Chaining (Updated Method)

Instead of closing previous orders the moment a new one triggers, the EA now uses an improved method:

  • When the 2nd order triggers, its TP is dynamically placed 25% or 50% below the 3rd order price (user-selectable).

  • The 3rd order becomes the new reference level, allowing the 2nd order to secure profits earlier.

  • The batch continues building using clean price levels, but exposure stays controlled because earlier orders exit quickly.

This approach offers safer profit locking and avoids large floating chains.

Gap Exit Logic

When the final order in the batch travels through a defined Gap distance, that trade is closed and the cycle completes.

Risk Management & Stability

Smart Debt Repayment

The EA tracks your realized profits and uses a small portion of this amount to close the worst-floating trades gradually.
This replaces martingale recovery and keeps drawdown controlled without increasing lot sizes.

Additional Protections:

  • Hard Stop Loss
    Risk can be limited by a fixed dollar amount or balance percentage.

  • Market Occupancy Check
    Prevents starting a new batch during heavy consolidation.

  • Spread & Slippage Filters
    Ensures orders are placed in safe market conditions.

Professional MT4 Interface

A modern dark-mode dashboard provides real-time information:

Live Metrics

  • Buy & Sell floating PnL

  • Current and historical drawdown

  • Profit buffer used for recovery

  • Batch direction and active chain level

Manual Controls

  • Start

  • Pause

  • Stop

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD, major indices

  • Batch Size: 3–5 orders

  • Timeframe: Any

  • Account: ECN/Raw recommended

  • VPS: Recommended for stability

Testing & Verification

Use Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) to fully observe the chain behavior and dynamic TP anchoring system.
A demo version is available for historical validation.


