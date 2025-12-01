Niburus Scalper Xauusd
Nibirus Scalper XAUUSD - Expert Advisor MT4
🌟 Description
Nibirus Scalper XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed with algorithms and multi-timeframe analysis, this EA combines technical accuracy with intelligent risk management to maximize opportunities in the gold market.
📊 Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
Strategy Type: Scalping with multi-timeframe trend analysis
Recommended Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Recommended Starting Lot Size: 0.20 lots
💎 Key Features
✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Uses ADX indicators on M5, M15, and H1 to identify strong trends
✅ Pending Order System: Intelligent placement of BuyStop and SellStop orders with optimized spacing
✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop: Profit protection with automatic stop-loss adjustment
✅ Margin Management: Integrated margin verification system before each trade
✅ Spread Filter: Protection against abnormally wide spreads (>25 pips)
✅ Stochastic & SAR: Combination of indicators for precise entries
✅ Take Profit Adaptive: Closing system based on reached profit targets
✅ Stop Loss by Age: Closes the oldest order in case of excessive losses
🎯 Competitive Advantages
Compatible with Prop Firms: Complies with strict risk management rules
Optimized for IC Markets: Thoroughly tested in real-world conditions with this premium broker
No Aggressive Martingale: Controlled lot multiplication system
Capital Protection: Multiple security levels and loss limits
🏆 Recommended Broker
IC Markets - ECN broker with ultra-competitive spreads on XAUUSD, institutional execution, and full support for scalping strategies. Ideal for both retail accounts and prop firm challenges.
⚙️ Recommended Initial Setup
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Initial Lot Size: 0.20
Timeframe: M15
Margin of Safety: 20%
Maximum Spread: 25 points
📈 Risk Profile
Trader Type: Intermediate to Advanced
Risk Level: Medium
Expected Drawdown: Controlled using a dynamic stop-loss system
Trading Frequency: High (Scalping)
