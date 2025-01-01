# Gold Infinity - Cybernetic Wealth System

## Overview

**Gold Infinity** is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for **XAUUSD (Gold)** trading. It uses the B-Xtrender indicator with multi-timeframe confirmation (H1 + H4) to capture strong upward trends, combined with an intelligent partial close system for optimal profit management.

This EA implements a **"let profits run"** philosophy with no fixed Take Profit. Instead, it uses a two-phase Stop Loss system that first protects capital, then locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

---

## Key Features

- **Multi-Timeframe B-Xtrender Analysis** - Combines H1 and H4 signals for high-probability entries

- **Partial Close System** - Automatically closes half the position after a set time to secure profits

- **Two-Phase Stop Loss** - Initial SL for protection, then moves to profit-lock level

- **Day-of-Week Filter** - Trade only on selected days to avoid low-volatility periods

- **No Martingale, No Grid** - Clean, single-direction trading with proper risk management

---

## Entry Model

The EA scans the market using the **B-Xtrender indicator** , a momentum-based tool that combines EMA crossover with RSI smoothing:

```

1. Calculate: diff = EMA(Close, 5) - EMA(Close, 20)

2. Apply RSI: rsi = RSI(diff, 15)

3. Normalize: shortTermXtrender = rsi - 50

4. Smooth with T3: signal = T3(shortTermXtrender, length=5, factor=0.7)

5. Detect rising: current signal > previous signal

```

**Entry Condition:**

- H1 B-Xtrender is RISING

- H4 B-Xtrender is RISING

- No existing position at risk (all positions have Safe SL)

---

## Trade Management

### Phase 1: Initial Entry

- Opens **0.2 lots** (configurable)

- Sets Initial Stop Loss at **-50 points** from entry

- No Take Profit (infinite hold)

### Phase 2: Partial Close (after 24 hours)

- Closes **0.1 lots** (50% of position)

- Secures partial profit regardless of future price action

- Remaining 0.1 lots continues to ride the trend

### Phase 3: Safe Stop Loss

- When profit reaches **+10 points** , SL moves to **Entry + 5 points**

- Locks in guaranteed profit on remaining position

- Position can only close in profit or breakeven

---

## Recommended Settings

| Parameter | Recommended Value |

|-----------|-------------------|

| **Symbol** | XAUUSD (Gold) |

| **Timeframe** | H1 |

| **Leverage** | 1:100 or higher |

| **Minimum Deposit** | $1,000 (for 0.2 lots) |

| **Broker** | Low spread broker (< 30 points) |

---

## Input Parameters

### Lot Settings

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| EntryLotSize | 0.2 | Initial position size |

| PartialCloseLot | 0.1 | Lots to close at partial close |

### Partial Close Settings

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| PartialCloseHours | 24 | Hours before partial close |

### Stop Loss Settings

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| InitialSL | 50.0 | Initial SL in points |

| SafeSLProfit | 5.0 | Profit to lock when safe |

| SafeSLTrigger | 10.0 | Profit level to trigger safe SL |

### Day Filter

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| TradeMonday | true | Trade on Monday |

| TradeTuesday | true | Trade on Tuesday |

| TradeWednesday | false | Trade on Wednesday |

| TradeThursday | false | Trade on Thursday |

| TradeFriday | true | Trade on Friday |

### B-Xtrender Settings

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| BX_Short_L1 | 5 | Fast EMA period |

| BX_Short_L2 | 20 | Slow EMA period |

| BX_Short_L3 | 15 | RSI period |

| BX_T3_Length | 5 | T3 smoothing period |

| BX_T3_Factor | 0.7 | T3 factor |

---

## Backtesting Results

**Period:** 2025.01.01 - 2025.12.31 (12 months)

**Symbol:** XAUUSD (GOLD#)

**Timeframe:** H1

**Initial Deposit:** $10,000

**Leverage:** 1:100

| Metric | Value |

|--------|-------|

| **Net Profit** | **+$35,625 (+356% in 12 months)** |

| **Profit Factor** | **11.57** |

| **Win Rate** | **50.22%** |

| **Total Trades** | **677** |

| Balance Drawdown | 10.29% ($1,029) |

| Sharpe Ratio | 2.65 |

| Recovery Factor | 1.24 |

| Average Profit Trade | $114.69 |

| Average Loss Trade | -$10.00 |

| Max Consecutive Wins | 11 |

### Trade Statistics

- Long Trades: 677 (100% - BUY only strategy)

- Profit Trades: 340 (50.22%)

- Loss Trades: 337 (49.78%)

- Largest Profit: $10,324.60

- Largest Loss: -$10.00 (controlled by Safe SL)

---

## Support

For questions, suggestions, or issues:

- Leave a comment on the product page

- Contact via MQL5 private message