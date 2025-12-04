Strategy Overview

The EMA Cross Expert Advisor identifies trend reversals using the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover method. It opens trades when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA and closes them automatically when an opposite crossover occurs. The EA uses an adaptive lot-sizing system to comply with broker constraints and available margin, ensuring safe trading.

1. Entry Logic

A new trade is opened when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA:

Buy Entry:

Fast EMA crosses above slow EMA → bullish trend detected → open Buy.

Sell Entry:

Fast EMA crosses below slow EMA → bearish trend detected → open Sell.

Only one trade per direction is allowed at a time. If a position in the opposite direction exists, it is closed before opening a new trade.

2. Exit Logic

Trades are closed when the EMA crossover reverses:

Close Buy:

Fast EMA crosses below slow EMA → close Buy position.

Close Sell:

Fast EMA crosses above slow EMA → close Sell position.

No stop loss or take profit is used; exits are purely trend-based.

3. Position Sizing

The EA includes a smart lot management system:

Respects broker limits: minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step

Checks available free margin before opening trades

Reduces lot size automatically if required to prevent insufficient margin

This prevents common errors such as ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME and ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY.

4. Market Conditions

Works on all symbols and all timeframes

Best suited for trending markets

Performance may be slower or experience drawdowns during ranging or low-volatility periods

5. Risk Considerations