OBS Live Positions Monitor
- Nindita Giwangkara
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Real-Time Open Positions Display for Streams, Dashboards & Trading Rooms
Show your live trading positions directly inside OBS Studio, Streamlabs, or any platform that supports Browser Source — in smooth real-time.
Perfect for trading livestreams, Discord rooms, analysis videos, or simply monitoring your account on a second screen.
Fast, clean, customizable.
🚀 Key Features
⚡ Real-Time Updates
Your open positions update instantly and smoothly — no refreshing, no delays.
Ideal for active day traders and streamers who need fast-moving P/L display.
🎥 Built for OBS & Any Browser Source
Just paste your Viewer URL into OBS → Browser Source.
The display instantly shows:
-
Symbol
-
Ticket
-
Entry price
-
Current price
-
Running profit/loss
-
Dynamic colors for profit & loss
Designed to look great on any overlay.
🎨 Fully Styleable & Customizable
Make it match your streaming brand or dashboard theme:
-
Use Google Fonts (just drop your font link)
-
Change colors, spacing, borders, glow effects
-
Switch between compact or full layouts
-
Add your own CSS for complete design freedom
-
Dark mode & light mode friendly
Your data, your style.
🔒 Secure Token-based Access
The Viewer link is protected with a private access token so only you can display your trading information.
🖥️ Modern UI
A clean, minimal display designed to be:
-
Easy to read on stream
-
Crisp & responsive
-
Non-intrusive and stylish
Optimized for overlays and multi-screen trading setups.
🧩 Easy Setup
-
Attach the EA to any chart.
-
Wait for the link to appear.
-
Copy and then paste the link to browser or add to your OBS wherever you want to monitor.
That's it — instant real-time position visibility.
📡 Perfect For
-
Live trading streams (YouTube, Twitch, Facebook)
-
Discord/Telegram trading communities
-
Second monitor P/L dashboard
-
Mobile monitoring on the go
-
Multi-account real-time tracking
🛠️ Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 5
-
OBS Studio, Streamlabs, XSplit, vMix, etc.
-
Any modern browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox)
📦 Customization Example
-
Customization guide (CSS examples)
-
/* Import Google Font */ @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Victor+Mono:wght@400;700&display=swap'); /* Change font family */ body { font-family: 'Victor Mono', monospace !important; } th, td { font-family: 'Victor Mono', monospace !important; } /* Change profit color (green) */ .pnl-pos { color: # 00a2e1 !important; } /* Change loss color (red) */ .pnl-neg { color: #ff0000 !important; }
Make your trading sessions look professional, dynamic, and real-time accurate with the OBS Browser Source – Live Positions Monitor.