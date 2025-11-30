OBS Live Positions Monitor

📊 OBS Browser Source – Live Positions Monitor

Real-Time Open Positions Display for Streams, Dashboards & Trading Rooms

Show your live trading positions directly inside OBS Studio, Streamlabs, or any platform that supports Browser Source — in smooth real-time.

Perfect for trading livestreams, Discord rooms, analysis videos, or simply monitoring your account on a second screen.
Fast, clean, customizable.

🚀 Key Features

⚡ Real-Time Updates

Your open positions update instantly and smoothly — no refreshing, no delays.
Ideal for active day traders and streamers who need fast-moving P/L display.

🎥 Built for OBS & Any Browser Source

Just paste your Viewer URL into OBS → Browser Source.
The display instantly shows:

  • Symbol

  • Ticket

  • Entry price

  • Current price

  • Running profit/loss

  • Dynamic colors for profit & loss

Designed to look great on any overlay.

🎨 Fully Styleable & Customizable

Make it match your streaming brand or dashboard theme:

  • Use Google Fonts (just drop your font link)

  • Change colors, spacing, borders, glow effects

  • Switch between compact or full layouts

  • Add your own CSS for complete design freedom

  • Dark mode & light mode friendly

Your data, your style.

🔒 Secure Token-based Access

The Viewer link is protected with a private access token so only you can display your trading information.

🖥️ Modern UI

A clean, minimal display designed to be:

  • Easy to read on stream

  • Crisp & responsive

  • Non-intrusive and stylish

Optimized for overlays and multi-screen trading setups.

🧩 Easy Setup

  1. Attach the EA to any chart.

  2. Wait for the link to appear.

  3. Copy and then paste the link to browser or add to your OBS wherever you want to monitor.

That's it — instant real-time position visibility.

📡 Perfect For

  • Live trading streams (YouTube, Twitch, Facebook)

  • Discord/Telegram trading communities

  • Second monitor P/L dashboard

  • Mobile monitoring on the go

  • Multi-account real-time tracking

🛠️ Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5

  • OBS Studio, Streamlabs, XSplit, vMix, etc.

  • Any modern browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox)

📦 Customization Example

  • Customization guide (CSS examples)

  • /* Import Google Font */
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Victor+Mono:wght@400;700&display=swap');

/* Change font family */
body {
    font-family: 'Victor Mono', monospace !important;
}

th, td {
    font-family: 'Victor Mono', monospace !important;
}

/* Change profit color (green) */
.pnl-pos {
    color: #
    00a2e1 !important;
}

/* Change loss color (red) */
.pnl-neg {
    color: #ff0000 !important;
}
⭐ Level up your stream & monitoring setup

Make your trading sessions look professional, dynamic, and real-time accurate with the OBS Browser Source – Live Positions Monitor.


