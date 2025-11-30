CatStrike EA MT4

CatStrike EA is a powerful breakout and momentum-driven Expert Advisor designed for high-volatility pairs such as XAUUSD, indices, and major FX.
It combines advanced momentum detection, smart pending-order placement, dynamic trailing stop, and profit-protection logic to capture explosive market movements with controlled risk.

🔥 Core Features

✔ Advanced Momentum Engine

CatStrike continuously tracks price displacement using a custom momentum algorithm combined with timestamp-based price comparison.
This allows the EA to detect real impulse waves and filter out weak or fake moves.

✔ Optional Dual Momentum Filter

A secondary momentum filter is included to increase accuracy:

  • Calculates real-time momentum difference

  • Compares with a rolling momentum average

  • Allows long-only or short-only momentum confirmation
    This filter dramatically reduces false breakouts.

✔ SAR-Based Breakout Entries

The EA uses Parabolic SAR and a custom breakout distance to place:

  • BUYSTOP orders during strong bullish momentum

  • SELLSTOP orders during bearish momentum
    Orders are placed only when price clears both SAR and volatility thresholds.

✔ Smart Pending Order Management

The EA automatically:

  • Deletes pending orders that didn’t trigger in time

  • Cancels orders when momentum weakens

  • Prevents bad entries in consolidations or when conditions invalidate the trade setup

✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop System

A sophisticated trailing engine:

  • Calculates weighted average entry price across all open trades

  • Moves SL only when justified

  • Avoids micro-modifications to prevent server rejections

  • Fully compatible with low-stop-level brokers

✔ Profit Protection & Auto Close

Three layers of profit control:

  1. First Profit Target → Locks gains based on lot size

  2. Second Profit Target → Deeper protection logic

  3. Minimum Profit Target → If open profit reaches your set value, EA closes all positions immediately

This gives you consistent profitability while avoiding deep pullbacks.

✔ Broker-Safe Lot Validation

Automatically checks:

  • Min/Max lot size

  • Lot step

  • Margin availability
    Prevents invalid trades before they happen.

📊 Built-in Monitoring Panel

The EA includes a lightweight, clean on-chart panel that displays:

  • Spread

  • Open profit

  • EA status

  • Entry conditions

  • Active momentum direction

Perfect for real-time monitoring.

⚙ Fully Customizable Inputs

You can configure:

  • Lot size

  • StopLoss

  • TrailingStop

  • Max spread

  • Max simultaneous orders

  • Magic number

  • Momentum & filter periods

  • Minimum profit auto-close target

Simple input design → fast optimization.

🎯 Suitable For

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • NAS100 / US30

  • EURUSD / GBPUSD

  • High-volatility markets

  • Breakout traders

  • Trend continuation setups

  • Low-risk or medium-risk strategies

📌 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M1–M15

  • Symbol: XAUUSD for best performance

  • Account type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • VPS highly recommended

  • Initial Testing: Use demo account for 2-4 weeks

📦 What Makes CatStrike EA Unique?

Unlike typical breakout EAs that rely on static levels, CatStrike uses:

  • Multi-layer momentum reading

  • SAR-dynamic volatility expansion

  • Smart filtering of weak impulses

  • Intelligent order aging & deletion

This makes it far more adaptive, safer, and more accurate during real-market behavior.


