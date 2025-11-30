CatStrike EA MT4
- Experts
- Ilyas Sahin
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 7
CatStrike EA is a powerful breakout and momentum-driven Expert Advisor designed for high-volatility pairs such as XAUUSD, indices, and major FX.
It combines advanced momentum detection, smart pending-order placement, dynamic trailing stop, and profit-protection logic to capture explosive market movements with controlled risk.
🔥 Core Features
✔ Advanced Momentum Engine
CatStrike continuously tracks price displacement using a custom momentum algorithm combined with timestamp-based price comparison.
This allows the EA to detect real impulse waves and filter out weak or fake moves.
✔ Optional Dual Momentum Filter
A secondary momentum filter is included to increase accuracy:
-
Calculates real-time momentum difference
-
Compares with a rolling momentum average
-
Allows long-only or short-only momentum confirmation
This filter dramatically reduces false breakouts.
✔ SAR-Based Breakout Entries
The EA uses Parabolic SAR and a custom breakout distance to place:
-
BUYSTOP orders during strong bullish momentum
-
SELLSTOP orders during bearish momentum
Orders are placed only when price clears both SAR and volatility thresholds.
✔ Smart Pending Order Management
The EA automatically:
-
Deletes pending orders that didn’t trigger in time
-
Cancels orders when momentum weakens
-
Prevents bad entries in consolidations or when conditions invalidate the trade setup
✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop System
A sophisticated trailing engine:
-
Calculates weighted average entry price across all open trades
-
Moves SL only when justified
-
Avoids micro-modifications to prevent server rejections
-
Fully compatible with low-stop-level brokers
✔ Profit Protection & Auto Close
Three layers of profit control:
-
First Profit Target → Locks gains based on lot size
-
Second Profit Target → Deeper protection logic
-
Minimum Profit Target → If open profit reaches your set value, EA closes all positions immediately
This gives you consistent profitability while avoiding deep pullbacks.
✔ Broker-Safe Lot Validation
Automatically checks:
-
Min/Max lot size
-
Lot step
-
Margin availability
Prevents invalid trades before they happen.
📊 Built-in Monitoring Panel
The EA includes a lightweight, clean on-chart panel that displays:
-
Spread
-
Open profit
-
EA status
-
Entry conditions
-
Active momentum direction
Perfect for real-time monitoring.
⚙ Fully Customizable Inputs
You can configure:
-
Lot size
-
StopLoss
-
TrailingStop
-
Max spread
-
Max simultaneous orders
-
Magic number
-
Momentum & filter periods
-
Minimum profit auto-close target
Simple input design → fast optimization.
🎯 Suitable For
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
NAS100 / US30
-
EURUSD / GBPUSD
-
High-volatility markets
-
Breakout traders
-
Trend continuation setups
-
Low-risk or medium-risk strategies
📌 Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M1–M15
-
Symbol: XAUUSD for best performance
-
Account type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
VPS highly recommended
-
Initial Testing: Use demo account for 2-4 weeks
📦 What Makes CatStrike EA Unique?
Unlike typical breakout EAs that rely on static levels, CatStrike uses:
-
Multi-layer momentum reading
-
SAR-dynamic volatility expansion
-
Smart filtering of weak impulses
-
Intelligent order aging & deletion
This makes it far more adaptive, safer, and more accurate during real-market behavior.