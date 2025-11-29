★ A CAPELLA TRADE MANAGER ★ Professional Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 A Capella Trade Manager is a comprehensive trading panel that combines powerful execution tools, intelligent money management, and real-time market analysis in one elegant interface. Named after one of the brightest stars in the sky, this EA is designed to illuminate your trading decisions. ──────────────────────────────────────── 🎯 KEY FEATURES ◆ One-Click Trading Execute market orders instantly with the BUY and SELL buttons. Place limit orders at any price with automatic TP/SL calculation. No more manual calculations - just click and trade. ◆ Smart Money Management Choose between two modes: • Risk % Mode: Automatically calculates lot size based on your account equity and risk tolerance • Fixed Lot Mode: Trade with a consistent position size The calculated lot is displayed in real-time so you always know your exposure before entering a trade. ◆ Universal TP/SL System Set Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price - not pips or points. This unique approach works seamlessly across all instruments: • Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH) • Forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/JPY) • Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, S&P500) • Commodities (Gold, Oil) One setting, all markets. No conversion needed. ◆ Grid Trading System Create multiple limit orders automatically with customizable parameters: • Direction: BUY grid (orders below price) or SELL grid (orders above price) • Quantity: 1 to 20 orders • Spacing: Percentage distance between orders • TP Mode: Individual (each order has own TP) or Fixed (common TP level) • Expiration: Good Till Cancel or time-based (1-24 hours) Perfect for retracement strategies and DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approaches. ◆ News Windows Protection Protect your positions during high-impact news events: • Temporarily removes TP and SL from all positions • Blocks new trading during the protection period • Automatically restores TP/SL when the news window ends • Customizable duration (default 30 minutes) Avoid being stopped out by spreads and spikes during NFP, FOMC, and other major releases. ◆ Built-in Trend Diagnostic Real-time market state analysis with clear signals: • BREAKOUT BULLISH / BEARISH - Strong directional move • STRONG BULLISH / BEARISH - Clear trend with momentum • CONSOLIDATING - Trend present but volatility contracting • SQUEEZE - Low volatility, breakout imminent • RANGE - Sideways movement, no clear direction Color-coded display makes it easy to read market conditions at a glance. ──────────────────────────────────────── 📊 PANEL SECTIONS 1. BROKER STATUS - Connection health and trading permissions 2. MONEY MANAGEMENT - Risk % or Fixed Lot selection 3. TP / SL SETTINGS - Percentage-based targets 4. MARKET ORDERS - Instant BUY and SELL execution 5. LIMIT ORDERS - Pending orders at specific prices 6. CREATE GRID - Automated grid order placement 7. NEWS WINDOWS - Position protection mode 8. TREND DIAGNOSTIC - Market state analysis ──────────────────────────────────────── ⚙️ INPUTS / PARAMETERS • Magic Number (default 888) - Unique identifier for EA orders • Default Risk % (default 1.0) - Initial risk percentage • Default TP % (default 0.50) - Initial take profit percentage • Default SL % (default 0.30) - Initial stop loss percentage • Panel X Position - Horizontal position on chart • Panel Y Position - Vertical position on chart ──────────────────────────────────────── ✅ REQUIREMENTS • MetaTrader 5 • Allow Algo Trading enabled • Any broker, any account type • Works on all timeframes • Works on all instruments ──────────────────────────────────────── 💡 TIPS FOR BEST RESULTS • Start with 1% risk until familiar with the system • Use the Trend Diagnostic to align trades with market direction • For grid trading, match direction to trend (BUY grids in uptrends) • Activate News Mode 5-10 minutes before major news events • Use Individual TP mode for retracement grids, Fixed TP for momentum grids ──────────────────────────────────────── ★ A Capella Trade Manager ★ Professional Trading Made Simple © BotManager - Alex JPJ Besnard