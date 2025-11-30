ARISTOTLE

Gold Trend Pro XAUUSD Robot (EA3.11) is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

It is designed to trade only when predefined market conditions are met, using filters such as news-window blocking, noise and spread control, and rollover avoidance.

The EA monitors price movement to detect momentum conditions, opens positions only when confirmation criteria are satisfied, and manages exits with a combination of protective stop logic and trailing mechanisms.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to run it in the Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account in order to observe execution behavior, trade frequency, and risk characteristics under your broker’s conditions.

Introduction

Gold Trend Pro XAUUSD Robot (internal code name: EA3.11) is an algorithmic trading system for MetaTrader 5, engineered specifically for XAUUSD.

The main design objectives are:

to follow the prevailing trend structure on XAUUSD,

to enter only after defined confirmation signals,

and to manage risk using rule-based protection on each trade.

The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage techniques.

Once attached to the chart, it executes entries, exits, and position management automatically according to its internal rules.

The trader remains responsible for account selection, risk exposure, broker choice, and infrastructure quality (spread, slippage, VPS stability).

Strategy objective and behaviour

Gold Trend Pro XAUUSD Robot is not intended as a “quick profit” tool. Its objective is to provide a clear, rule-based approach to trading XAUUSD, with:

a single transparent strategy that can be monitored and tested,

rule-based risk control on each position,

and fully automated execution to reduce emotional decisions.

In general, the strategy works by:

identifying the dominant market direction using moving-average structure and price filters,

allowing entries only after confirmation in line with the identified direction,

managing open positions with protective logic and trailing behaviour when the move extends.

No strategy can remove drawdowns completely. The goal is to maintain a robust and consistent process rather than to achieve a perfect equity curve.

Preparation before using the EA

Platform and symbol

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (latest build recommended).

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframes

Supported configurations: M15 and H1.

The EA uses internal parameters defined in the PairSetup for each timeframe.

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart on the timeframe you intend to use (for example, M15 or H1) and ensure the corresponding settings are configured.

Account and broker

Account types: netting or hedging. The EA is designed to keep one active position per symbol.

Broker: ECN or low-spread broker with stable execution on XAUUSD.

Leverage: 1:1000 or higher is commonly used for flexibility, but the final choice depends on your own risk preference.

Capital guidance (example ranges, not requirements)

H1 configuration: Minimum deposit around 300 USD is a high-risk scenario. A higher balance (for example 500 USD or more) offers more flexibility.

M15 configuration: Minimum deposit around 500 USD is a high-risk scenario. A higher balance (for example 1 000 USD or more) offers more flexibility.



These numbers are indicative only and do not represent a guarantee of performance.

Infrastructure

VPS: continuous 24/5 operation with stable connectivity is recommended.

It is advisable to test on the same broker conditions (symbol specification, spread, execution) that you plan to use on a live account.

How to use the EA (basic steps)

Step 1 – Open the chart

Open an XAUUSD chart in MT5.

Select the desired timeframe (for example, M15 or H1) according to your configuration.

Step 2 – Attach the EA

In the Navigator window, locate the Expert Advisor.

Drag it onto the XAUUSD chart.

In the “Common” tab, enable “Allow algorithmic trading”.

Confirm with OK.

Step 3 – Configure risk and lot sizing

Start with conservative fixed lot sizes (for example 0.01–0.02).

If a risk-based mode is used, keep it at a modest level that matches your tolerance.

Avoid increasing lot size only because of a winning period. Always base changes on a clear risk plan.

Step 4 – Check filters and parameters

Ensure spread and slippage-related settings are appropriate for your broker.

News and time filters can be used to reduce trading during periods that you consider less suitable.

It is recommended to keep default safety parameters unless you fully understand how each setting affects behaviour.

Step 5 – Validate on demo or small-risk environment

Run the EA in the Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account.

Observe typical drawdown, trade frequency, and reaction during trending and sideways markets.

Move to a live account only after you are comfortable with the EA’s behaviour and risk characteristics.

Risk notice (important)

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Losses may occur, and no trading system can eliminate this risk.

The results of backtests or forward tests are for informational and illustrative purposes only. They are not a guarantee of future performance and should not be interpreted as real trading outcomes.

Users are encouraged to apply appropriate risk management and to trade only with capital they can afford to lose.

Please review all parameters carefully and operate the Expert Advisor in accordance with your own trading objectives and tolerance for risk.

-------------------