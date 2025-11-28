Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT5

Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5

The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced and specialized tool designed for capital management, risk control, and efficient trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Equipped with a dedicated management panel, this expert advisor provides traders with powerful features to streamline and enhance their trade execution.

Key functionalities include setting risk-to-reward ratios, calculating stop loss levels, placing multiple take-profit targets, and managing both SL and TP with precision. These features enable traders to execute their strategies more accurately and professionally.

Specifications Table – 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert

Category Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Tool latform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk & Capital Management Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading Markets Traded Forex – Stocks – Indices

3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert at a Glance

The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert helps traders manage their trades with ease by offering advanced risk-management tools, multiple take-profit options, and features like Partial Close and Break Even to secure profits effectively.

The expert’s intuitive panel makes trade execution more comfortable and efficient, allowing traders to control their positions directly from the chart.

Buy Trades

On the EUR/USD H1 chart, the “3TP Easy Trade Pad” expert demonstrates its features clearly.

The entry point appears in purple, while the take profit level is displayed in green, calculated based on the stop loss and a risk-to-reward ratio of 2.

The expert’s panel can be moved across the chart for easier access, helping traders improve their trade management and enhance their overall performance.

Sell Trades

On the USD/JPY H1 chart, a sell trade is shown with defined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.

With the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert, traders can reduce risk and secure profits using the Partial Close and Break Even features, making trade management simpler and more effective.

Settings of the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert

The following sections outline the available settings within the expert’s panel:

Settings

One Click Trading – Enable/disable confirmation for trade execution

Having Take Profit – Enable/disable TP execution

Having Stop Loss – Enable/disable SL execution

Virtual TP & SL – Enable/disable virtual orders

Partial Close – Enable/disable closing 50% of the position

Show All TP & SL – Display server-side TP/SL levels in the expert’s list

Panel

Order

Buy / Sell – Execute instant market orders

Buy.p / Sell.p – Execute pending orders

Lot

Define the trade volume (N/A)

Risk

SL Type – Set stop loss based on dollar amount ($), balance percentage (%), or pips (P)

Reward

Single TP RR – Configure the risk-to-reward ratio

Multiple TP – Set multiple take-profit levels

PM (Position Management)

B All – Make trades risk-free

C All – Close all positions

C Last – Close the most recent position

Visual – Display the risk-to-reward ratio visually

Time to the Next Bar – Show time remaining for the current candle

Conclusion

The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a powerful and specialized trading tool that enhances trade execution, capital management, risk control, and profit optimization.

With customizable settings and a user-friendly panel, traders can adapt this expert to match their strategy and execute trades more effectively.