Our Arbitra Take (EA) system is an artificial intelligence specialized in gold and oil trading.

It is an innovative technology, unlike anything you have ever seen on the market. The EA works only with brokers that offer the assets XAUUSD (gold) and GAUUSD (gold gram).

We recommend that it be used on a VPS, or that you keep the computer on during the times when the robot is supposed to operate. GOLD Arbitrage



— How it works: Arbitrage is a financial strategy that involves taking advantage of price differences between two correlated markets. Basically, you buy an asset where it is cheaper and simultaneously sell it where it is more expensive, generating profit from the difference. This operation needs to be extremely fast to avoid the impacts of market fluctuations — that's why we use an EA capable of executing everything with precision and speed. Process steps



1. Opportunity Identification (EA): The EA detects a discrepancy between the quotes of GOLD (XAUUSD) and GAUUSD.



2. Purchase: The asset is bought in the market where it is being traded at the lowest price.



3. Sale: At the same time, it is sold in the market where it is most valued.



4. Profit: The profit is obtained by the difference between the selling price and the purchase price, already considering costs and fees. All this calculation is done automatically by the EA. Characteristics of the Strategy Low risk: Arbitrage is considered a low-risk operation, as it is carried out almost instantaneously, reducing exposure to market fluctuations. High speed: It requires quick and precise execution, as price differences between markets can disappear in seconds.



5. CONFIGURATION/DOUBT; If you have any doubts regarding the system configuration, you can call me and I will clarify any doubts for all of you.



ASSETS: XAUUSD/GAUUSD "BROKER XM and SCORECM"



