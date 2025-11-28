BVG Algo Trader
- Experts
- Van Thong Vo
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 5
BVG Algo Trader
BVG Algo Trader is a fully automated trading system designed for stable long-term operation under different market conditions.
The EA uses a dynamic averaging algorithm with intelligent position management, volatility filters, trend detection and built-in protection layers.
No risky strategies such as tick scalping, arbitrage or high-frequency trading are used.
Key Features
✔ Smart Position Management
The EA applies a controlled averaging mechanism combined with volatility-based spacing.
Position size is dynamically adjusted according to market structure, avoiding aggressive lot growth.
✔ Multi-Layer Protection
-
Maximum daily loss protection
-
Equity/Balance protection
-
Spread & slippage filters
-
Time-based trading limit
-
Auto-pause after abnormal volatility
✔ Adaptive Entry Logic
Uses internal price-action filters to detect temporary imbalances.
Entries are only allowed when volatility and spread conditions are optimal.
✔ Automatic Recovery System
A built-in recovery module reduces exposure after large price movements and closes cycles efficiently.
✔ Easy to Use
The EA is plug-and-play.
Simply attach it to a chart, adjust risk settings and let the system trade automatically.
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M5 or M15
-
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (or other majors with low spread)
-
Minimum deposit: 100–300 USD
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Broker: ECN recommended
Inputs Overview
Trading Settings
-
Lot Size / Auto Lot – choose fixed lot or risk-based lot
-
Max Spread – blocks entries when spread is high
-
Slippage Control – prevents execution at bad prices
-
Magic Number – unique ID for orders
Averaging Module
-
Distance Multiplier
-
Max Orders per Cycle
-
Initial Step
-
Dynamic Step Mode
Protection
-
Daily Loss Limit (%)
-
Max Drawdown Stop (%)
-
Equity Protection
-
Pause After Stop-Out
Time Control
-
Trading Start/End Time
-
News Filter (optional)
Others
-
Close All Button
-
Force Stop Cycle
-
Notification Options
Backtesting Notes
-
Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks for most accurate results.
-
Spread should be set close to your broker’s real conditions.
-
The EA is designed for long-term stable performance, not short-term high-gain testing.
Important
This EA does not guarantee profit or eliminate trading risk.
Performance depends on spread, volatility, market conditions and risk settings.
Support
All buyers receive:
-
Full technical support
-
Detailed setup assistance
-
Parameter optimization guidance
-
Lifetime updates