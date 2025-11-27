Prop Guardian Pro Risk Manager And Auto EA Killer

# Prop Guardian Pro - Your Ultimate Defense in Prop Firm Challenges

**🛑 STOP BLOWING ACCOUNTS due to emotions. START PASSING CHALLENGES with discipline.**

**Prop Guardian Pro** is not just a risk manager utility; it is a **Trading Psychology Master**. Designed specifically for professional traders and Prop Firm candidates (FTMO, MFF, The5ers, etc.), this tool acts as your strict risk desk manager, ensuring you never violate your drawdown limits.

What makes this version unique is the **"Psycho-Manager"** engine. When a limit is hit, not only does it stop your trading, but it also displays **smart motivational messages** (over 60+ variations) to calm you down, prevent revenge trading, and keep your mindset professional.

---

### 🔥 KILLER MODE: The Ultimate Fail-Safe
Most risk managers close trades, but other EAs immediately reopen them.
**With Killer Mode (Optional):**
* The moment a limit is breached, Prop Guardian Pro creates a "Clean Template".
* It instantly applies this template to **ALL other open charts**.
* **Result:** All other bots (Expert Advisors) are removed immediately. Your account is frozen in safety, and no rogue algorithm can dig a deeper hole.

---

### 🌟 KEY FEATURES

**1. Multi-Timeframe Protection 🛡️**
Monitors your equity across three critical horizons simultaneously:
* **Daily Limit:** Resets automatically at the start of the new server day.
* **Weekly Limit:** Protects you from a bad streak during the week.
* **Monthly Limit:** Ensures long-term capital preservation.

**2. Flexible Calculation 🧮**
Whether your Prop Firm rules are based on **Percentage (%)** or fixed **Currency ($)**, this tool handles both with precision.

**3. Dynamic Dashboard (Responsive UI) 🖥️**
* Forget about messy overlays. The dashboard **automatically resizes** and scales based on your chart window size.
* Crystal clear display of Current P/L vs. Max Recorded Drawdown.
* **Countdown Timer:** Shows exactly how much time is left until the trading restrictions are lifted (Daily/Weekly/Monthly reset).

**4. Smart State-Saver (Crash Protection) 💾**
* Restarting your VPS? MT4 crashed? No problem.
* Prop Guardian Pro saves your `Start Equity` and `Drawdown Records` to a secure file. It remembers exactly where you were, ensuring no data is lost during a restart.

**5. Intelligent Notification System 🔔**
* Get instant alerts via **Mobile Push Notifications**, **Emails**, and **Pop-up Alerts** when a limit is approaching or hit.

---

### 🧠 PSYCHO-MANAGER ENGINE
Trading is 90% psychology. When you hit a Daily Loss limit, you are vulnerable to "Revenge Trading".
* Prop Guardian Pro displays **calming, professional advice** on the dashboard when a limit is hit.
* Messages rotate every 15 seconds to keep you engaged and grounded.
* Different messages for **Loss Limits** (to calm you) and **Profit Targets** (to prevent greed).

---

### ⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS



**--- Limit Settings ---**
* **CalculationMode:** Choose between `Percentage` (%) or `Currency` ($).
* **DailyDrawdownLimit:** Max allowed loss for the day.
* **DailyProfitTarget:** Target to lock in profits for the day.
* **(Weekly/Monthly Inputs):** Same logic for longer periods.

**--- Actions & Alerts ---**
* **CloseTradesOnHit:** `true` = Close all market execution trades immediately.
* **DeletePendingOnHit:** `true` = Delete all Limit/Stop orders.
* **SendPushNotification:** Send alert to MT4 Mobile App.
* **EnableKillerMode:** `true` = **CRITICAL FEATURE.** If enabled, it removes all other EAs from all charts when a limit is hit.

**--- Dashboard Settings ---**
* **ColorSettings:** Fully customizable colors for Background, Header, Text, Profit, and Loss.

---

### 🚀 HOW TO USE
1.  Open **ONE** empty chart (e.g., EURUSD H1).
2.  Attach **Prop Guardian Pro**.
3.  Set your Drawdown Limits (e.g., Daily 4%, Monthly 10%).
4.  (Recommended) Enable `KillerMode` if you use other automated trading bots.
5.  **Done!** Your account is now protected by a professional risk desk.

---

### 💎 SPECIAL RECOMMENDATION
Looking for a profitable, fully automated strategy to run alongside this risk manager?
**Check out our Flagship Trading Robot:**
✅ **Fixed TP/SL** (No dangerous Martingale/Grid)
✅ **100% Transparent Results**
✅ **Verified MyFxBook Forward Tests**

---
**Author:** MrGreen76
*Trade Safe. Trade Smart.*
