Signal Alerts

This tool is designed to generate (alerts) based on multiple technical indicators. It does not execute trades automatically; instead, it helps traders identify potential trading opportunities. 


Primary Purpose



To monitor multiple technical indicators.


To detect confluence or individual signals for potential BUY or SELL setups.


To send alerts via MT5 alert pop-ups or push notifications to your mt5 in your phone.




Key Features


1. Notification immediately when signals align.


2. Trend Filtering


3. Each indicator can be enabled or disabled.

  

4. Dashboard


   Displays which indicators are active.

  


Indicators Supported


   * *RSI (Relative Strength Index)**

   * *MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)**

   * *Stochastic Oscillator**

   * *CCI (Commodity Channel Index)**

   * *DeMarker**

   * *RVI (Relative Vigor Index)**

   * EMA as a trend filter


Altri dall’autore
Deep Ai
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Settings Inputs Symbols XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD Time Frame 1H Money management Anti-Martingale, Martingale ,Fixed Ratio (advanced), Make sure to change the symbols to  XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD (comma-separated) before testing. Deep Ai a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who want to scale into profitable positions using a pyramiding strategy across multiple symbols. The EA trade multiple symbols simultaneously – manage each symbol independently with separate t
Peri Peri Gold MT5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Recommendations Time Frame: 1H Minimum Deposit:$400 USD Currency Pair Gold / XAUUSD Setting: D efault Fully automatic adviser Peri Peri Gold do not use any dangerous trading methods: No Grid , No martingale. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2018 to 2023 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Exness Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on my Exness and ic markets  broker.
FREE
USD ea
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H Get pro here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153834?source=Site+Profile+Seller USD EA  is the trial edition of our professional price action Expert Advisor. It is designed for traders who want to experience the EA’s disciplined trading logic and risk‑first approach before upgrading to the full version. This free version includes the core strategy and essential risk management features, but with certain limitations to ensure fair use. Limitations in the F
FREE
Gold Mafia
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Live signal : CLICK   Symbol   XAUUSD/ DE30 /AUDJPY   Time Frame H1 SETTINGS Symbol Move SLto BE1  ProfitTarget1 XAUUSD 500.0   PIPS  200.0 PIPS  DE30  500.0   PIPS  200.0 PIPS  AUDJPY  5.0   PIPS  10.0 PIPS XAUUSD / DE30 & AUDJPY .You have to open these 3 charts then place the EA on every chart. Minimum requirements and recommendations Broker: Any broker with a low swap.I recommend Exness you might qualify for a swap free account. Recommended initial deposit: above $2000 in accounts with
Trade mgr
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilità
This Tool is designed to automate one of the most critical aspects of trade management — setting and managing Stop Loss, Take Profit , and Trailing Stop levels — directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features: Automatic SL, TSL and TP Placement: Instantly sets initial Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on any new position based on customizable parameters, helping to enforce disciplined risk and reward management. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits
FREE
Sma Plus
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
5 (1)
Indicatori
A   moving average   is simply a way to   smooth out   price fluctuations to help you distinguish between typical market “noise” and the actual   trend direction . By “moving average”, we mean that you are taking the average closing price of a currency pair for the last ‘X’ number of periods. Like every technical indicator, a moving average (MA) indicator is used to help us forecast future prices.
FREE
RSI Alert Multi Symbol
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilità
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions Using customizable RSI thresholds (e.g., 80 for overbought, 20 for oversold) and Alerts You Instantly . Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts  Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
FREE
Btc Ea Mt5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Currency  BTCUSD TIME FRAME   30M BTC EA BTC EA is designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, BTC EA redefines what's possible in the volatile world of crypto currency . The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled  efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action and trend  to analyze market and execute trades s
Startup
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD Time Frame 15M OR 30M Settings  Default Brokers  Any The Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it has a trailing stop, feel free to play around with trailing stop pips and time frames. key features Trailing stop No Martingale No Grid The order is always protected by trailing stop. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases
Atomic EA MT5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Minimum requirements and recommendations      Symbol  XAUUSD/Gold  Time Frame  1H  Broker   Any     Broker: Any broker with a low swap. Recommended initial deposit: above $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage. Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended Account type: Any. Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory). MONEY MANAGEMENT I recommend starting with 0.01 lots then increase it as you see fit.
Trade assistan
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilità
Easily analyze the trade setup and make adjustments before placing any order.  This Tool allows you to analyze if the trade is worth taking based on its potential return. The Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Ratio is one of the most critical concepts in successful forex trading and long-term profitability. It measures how much you stand to gain (reward) for every unit of risk you take (risk).
Fx Ai
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Settings Inputs Symbols EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDJPY Time Frame  1H StepPips  40 TakeProfit  20     IMPORTANT Make sure to change the inputs ( StepPips= 40 pips & TakeProfit= 20 pips) before testing. Make sure to change the symbols to  EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDJPY (comma-separated) before testing . Fx Ai a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who want to scale into profitable positions using a pyramiding strategy across multiple symbols. The EA trade multipl
MA Crossover Alerts
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilità
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions Using Two MA with  customizable  inputs and Alerts You Instantly .   Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts    Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
MACD Alerts Crossover
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilità
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions Using MACD with  customizable  inputs and Alerts You Instantly .   Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts    Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
Stochastic Crossover Alerts
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilità
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions  C ustomizable  inputs and Instant  Alerts .   Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts    Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
USD pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H  PRO EA as a price action–based Expert Advisor that can be tuned to work on any Forex currency pair, timeframe by adjusting its settings. With flexible parameters, you can adapt USD PRO EA to trade any Forex symbol by simply adjusting the settings. With the Time Limit Settings, you have full control over when the EA is active. This allows you to fine‑tune trading sessions to match the most liquid and profitable market hours. The Max Trades Per Day setting allow
Signal Alerts Pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilità
This tool is designed to generate (alerts) based on multiple technical indicators. It does not execute trades automatically; instead, it helps traders identify potential trading opportunities.  Primary Purpose To monitor multiple technical indicators. To detect confluence or individual signals for potential BUY or SELL setups. To send alerts via MT5 alert pop-ups or push notifications to your mt5 in your phone. Key Features 1. Notification immediately when signals align. 2. Trend Filterin
Signal Alerts Max
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilità
This tool is designed to generate (alerts) based on multiple technical indicators. It does not execute trades automatically; instead, it helps traders identify potential trading opportunities.  Primary Purpose To monitor multiple technical indicators. To detect confluence or individual signals for potential BUY or SELL setups. To send alerts via MT5 alert pop-ups or push notifications to your mt5 in your phone. Key Features 1. Notification immediately when signals align. 2. Trend Filteri
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione