SuperGambler
- Experts
- Kum Tong Yu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Product Overview
SuperGambler EA is an intelligent Martingale trading system based on an M5 fast-detection method, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA integrates advanced ADX, ATR, MA, RSI, price action, and volume analysis technologies to provide comprehensive market condition recognition and an optimized Martingale strategy.
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Copyright: KUM TONG YU
Core Features
Intelligent Martingale Strategy
-
Multi-level position management (up to 20 layers)
-
Support for reverse averaging mode
-
Dynamic adjustment of position spacing
-
Automatic layer recovery mechanism
-
Initial trade control
Advanced Risk Management
-
Maximum drawdown percentage control
-
Daily loss limit
-
Position quantity limit check
-
Real-time risk exposure monitoring
-
Dynamic profit target calculation
Intelligent Exit Strategy
-
Dynamic take profit based on drawdown level
-
Profit target adjustment according to trend strength
-
Time-weighted profit strategy
-
Protective closing based on drawdown
-
Batch closing function
-
Loss priority closing logic
Risk Management Parameters
-
Maximum Drawdown Percentage: 200%
System Characteristics
-
High Adaptability: Suitable for different market environments
-
Intelligent Decision-Making: Based on multi-indicator comprehensive analysis
-
Security Assurance: Multiple risk control mechanisms
-
Profit Stability: Excellent performance in oscillating markets
System Requirements
-
Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Minimum Capital: Recommended $10,000 USD or more (the more, the better)
-
Recommended Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Time Frame: M15 (Recommended)
Installation & Usage
-
Go to Market -> My Purchases -> Install
-
Load the EA on the chart
-
Use the default adjusted parameters
-
Enable automatic trading
-
Monitor trading performance in real-time
Technical Support
-
Detailed parameter documentation
-
Online technical guidance
-
User community
Risk Warning
Forex trading involves high risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are advised to:
-
Test thoroughly using a demo account
-
Start with at least $10,000 USD (minimum)
-
Fully understand the principles of the Martingale strategy
-
Regularly monitor account status and risk exposure
-
The Martingale system carries extremely high risks and may cause significant losses
-
Use with caution and only after fully understanding the risks
-
The reverse averaging function may increase risk exposure
-
The large oscillation detection feature may not completely avoid extreme market conditions
-
Performance may vary between different brokers; DM me for broker recommendations
Copyright Notice © 2025 KUM TONG YU All Rights Reserved
This product is for educational and research purposes only. Investors should bear their own trading risks.