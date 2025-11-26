TopAI Trend Arrow EMA Crossover Signals
TopAI Trend Arrow Indicator plots non-repainting BUY and SELL arrows based on a clean EMA crossover model.
When the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, a green arrow appears below the candle. When the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA, a red arrow appears above the candle.
The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe, and is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) due to its strong trend structure.
