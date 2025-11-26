TopAI Trend Arrow EMA Crossover Signals

Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions. This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders. Key Features Close all orders with one click Close only BUY / only SELL positions Close only profitabl