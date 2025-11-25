WPR Trend Switch

WPR Trend Switch is a sophisticated Expert Advisor built on pure technical analysis logic, not hardcoded patterns or curve-fitted data. It combines the momentum-gauging power of the Williams Percent Range (%R) with a robust Moving Average trend filter to identify high-probability trade setups.

This EA is designed for serious traders, particularly those undertaking Prop Firm challenges, who require strict risk management alongside a dynamic recovery mechanism.

Trading Strategy

The core strategy is trend-following with a unique reversal twist:

Trend Identification: The EA first determines the dominant market direction using a Moving Average. It only looks for buys when price is above the MA, and sells when below. Precision Entry: It utilizes the Williams %R indicator to find optimal entry points during pullbacks (oversold conditions in an uptrend, or overbought conditions in a downtrend). Instinctive "Ping-Pong" Recovery: What sets WPR Trend Switch apart is its immediate reaction to failure. If a standard trade hits Stop Loss due to a violent market reversal, the EA's "Instinctive Mode" activates. It immediately looks to "switch" sides on the very next tick, catching the new momentum to recover losses quickly without waiting for a new indicator cycle. It does not use martingale for recovery but increment of Risk to Reward ratio.

Key Features & Risk Management

This system was built with capital preservation as a priority.

Prop Firm Ready: The EA includes built-in, hard-stop protections critical for passing evaluations. You can define a Max Daily Loss Limit (%) and a Max Total Account Loss Limit (%) . If these thresholds are breached, the EA immediately ceases all trading activity for the day or permanently, protecting your account from blowing up.

Professional Dashboard: Stay in control with a clean, modern on-chart panel. Monitor real-time stats instantly, including Current Signal Status , Active Recovery Level , Daily/Max Drawdown % , and Filter Status (checking if time filter or Spreads are blocking trades).

Flexible Money Management: Choose your preferred style: Risk Percent Mode: Dynamically calculates lot size based on the chart structure's stop loss distance, risking only a set percentage of your balance. Fixed Lot Mode: Uses a static lot size with the option to define a fixed-point Stop Loss for mechanical consistency.

Smart Recovery System: Instead of dangerous Grid or blind martingale doubling, the recovery mechanism strategically increases the Risk-to-Reward target on subsequent trades to recover previous losses efficiently.

A Note on Backtests & Reality

We believe in transparency. You will not find "too good to be true," straight-line backtest reports here. No algorithm can perfectly predict future market movements based solely on the past.

WPR Trend Switch is a logical tool designed to navigate real, evolving market conditions using robust indicators and strict safety nets. We strongly encourage you to download the demo version and test it thoroughly to understand how its recovery and "switching" logic handles different market phases.

Recommendations

Pairs: Optimized for major pairs with tight spreads (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

Timeframe: M5 or M15 is recommended for timely reactions.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended to ensure the "Instinctive Ping-Pong" feature executes immediately upon reversal signals.

Develop your edge with logic, not hype. Purchase a copy of WPR Trend Switch today.