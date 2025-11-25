PropMaster

PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor

Overview

PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction.

Key Features

Auto-Detection System
The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pairs, metals, or oil - PropMaster configures itself for optimal performance.

Hidden Stop Loss Protection
Instead of placing visible stop loss orders that can be targeted, PropMaster uses an equity-based drawdown protection system. When your account drawdown reaches the specified percentage, all positions are closed automatically.

Intelligent Trailing Stop
Once a position reaches the activation threshold, the trailing stop engages to lock in profits. The trailing distance and step size are automatically calibrated based on the instrument volatility.

Automatic Opposite Order Deletion
When one pending order is triggered, the EA automatically deletes the opposite pending order to prevent unnecessary exposure.

Daily Reset System
All pending orders are cleared at the start of each new trading day. The EA places fresh orders during the specified time window, ensuring alignment with your preferred trading session.

Real-Time Dashboard
A clean on-chart dashboard displays current status, daily profit/loss, open trade profit, drawdown percentage, and order counts. The dashboard is automatically disabled during backtesting to prevent log file issues.

Supported Instruments

  • US30 / DJ30 / Dow Jones
  • NAS100 / USTEC / US100
  • SPX500 / US500
  • DAX / GER40 / DE30
  • XAUUSD / Gold
  • XAGUSD / Silver
  • Oil / WTI / Brent
  • All major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • All minor and cross currency pairs

How It Works

  1. At the specified start time, PropMaster calculates the gap distance based on instrument type
  2. A Buy Stop order is placed above current Ask price
  3. A Sell Stop order is placed below current Bid price
  4. When price triggers one order, the opposite pending order is deleted
  5. Trailing stop activates once profit reaches the activation threshold
  6. Position is managed until trailing stop is hit or drawdown protection triggers

Input Parameters

Time Settings

  • Start Hour, Minute, Second - When to place pending orders
  • End Hour, Minute, Second - Window close time for order placement

Trade Settings

  • Lot Size - Trading volume (maximum 5.0 lots)
  • Auto-Detect - Enable automatic instrument detection
  • Manual Gap Points - Override automatic gap calculation

Risk Management

  • Max Drawdown Percent - Hidden stop loss trigger level
  • Use Trailing Stop - Enable or disable trailing
  • Manual Trail Points - Override automatic trail distance
  • Manual Trail Step - Override automatic trail step

Dashboard

  • Show Dashboard - Toggle dashboard visibility
  • Dashboard Color - Text color customization
  • Dashboard Background - Background color customization
  • Dashboard Position - X and Y coordinates

General

  • Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA trades
  • Delete Opposite Pending - Auto-delete opposite order on fill

Recommended Settings for PropFirm Challenges

For a 100K PropFirm account with 5% max daily drawdown and 10% max total drawdown:

  • Lot Size: 0.5 to 1.0 (depending on instrument)
  • Max Drawdown Percent: 1.5 to 2.0
  • Use Trailing Stop: Enabled
  • Auto-Detect: Enabled

Important Notes

  1. This EA is designed for PropFirm challenges where capturing a single strong move can achieve the profit target

  2. The straddle strategy works best during high-volatility sessions such as US market open or major news events

  3. Set the time window to match your preferred trading session (default is set for US session)

  4. Always test on a demo account before using on funded accounts

  5. The EA includes automatic margin checking and will skip trading if insufficient funds are available

  6. During backtesting, the dashboard is disabled and logging is minimized to prevent large log files

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account Type: Netting and Hedging supported
  • Minimum Deposit: Depends on instrument and lot size
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Timeframe: Any (EA uses time-based entry, not chart-based)

Developer

Developed by Sapplanta

For support, feature requests, or custom modifications, please contact through the MQL5.

Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.


Altri dall’autore
Gravota
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
GRAVOTA - Professional Momentum Spike Scalping Expert Advisor Product Overview Gravota is an advanced momentum-based scalping Expert Advisor developed by Sapplanta Enterprise. This sophisticated trading bot specializes in detecting and capitalizing on rapid price movements (spikes) in real-time, executing trades with precision timing and professional-grade risk management. VERSION 1.10 - Universal Broker Compatibility Update Now featuring automatic adaptation to any broker's lot size requiremen
PropMaster MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor Overview PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction. Key Features Auto-Detection System The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pa
Break Hunter 28 MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Three Masters MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
THREE MASTERS   is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor delivers exceptional performance in live market conditions. Key Features: Multi-layered confirmation system   using complementary technical indicators Advanced ADX filtering   for optimal market condition detection Precision entry timing   based on multiple signal convergence Flexible trading modes   - Single position or multi
NY Swift
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
NY SWIFT - Professional NY Session Straddle Trading System for US30 OVERVIEW NY Swift is an automated trading system designed specifically for the US30 index during the New York trading session. The Expert Advisor employs a straddle strategy that places simultaneous buy stop and sell stop pending orders to capture momentum breakouts during the highest volatility period of the trading day. CORE STRATEGY The system operates exclusively during user-defined NY session hours, typically 9:30 AM to 11
Break Hunter 28
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione