Close By Moving Average EA

CloseByHeikenAshiSmoothedEA JAMES PETER WILKINSON Utilità

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trade Closer — Exit Automation EA This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who enter trades manually but want automatic, disciplined exits based on confirmed Heiken Ashi Smoothed trend changes. It does not open trades — it only monitors market conditions and closes trades when trend direction reverses. Purpose The EA removes emotional exit decisions by closing positions automatically when the Heiken Ashi Smoothed trend changes direction. It uses internal calculations a