Ghost of Gold X Pro MT5

Ghost of Gold PRO – The Unseen Engine Behind XAUUSD

🏆 Launch Price: $299
🏆 Price will increase automatically as more copies are sold.

Setfile to use

Ghost of Gold PRO is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAU/USD on the H1 timeframe.

It combines advanced market structure analysis, dynamic hedging, and a powerful recovery module to capture gold’s volatility with precision and stability.

The EA is designed to:

  • React instantly to impulsive market moves

  • Manage exposure using smart hedging logic

  • Normalize drawdown through an intelligent recovery system

  • Maintain a high profit factor (5.0–10.0) depending on conditions


Key Specifications

  • Platform: MT5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Trade Style:

    • Optimized to generate strong results even with small lot sizes

Core Technology

  • Advanced Structural Engine
    Reads market structure, impulse strength, and zone validation to avoid random entries and target precision setups.

  • Smart Hedging Logic
    When volatility spikes, the EA hedges dynamically to stabilize equity and control exposure.

  • Advanced Recovery Module
    Uses rule-based recovery to handle adverse movements — without risky blind martingale.

  • Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown
    Every step of execution prioritizes account safety, consistent growth, and long-term sustainability.

  • Dynamic Trailing System
    Locks in profits and extends targets automatically as the trend continues.

Recommended Setup

Minimum Account Balance: $500
(This is the only requirement — no risk modes needed.)

Recommended Brokers:

  • ICMarkets

  • icTrading
    or any broker offering ECN / RAW / LOW spread with strong execution for XAUUSD.

Pricing

