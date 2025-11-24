Ghost of Gold X Pro MT5

Ghost of Gold PRO – The Unseen Engine Behind XAUUSD





Setfile to use

is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for

It combines advanced market structure analysis, dynamic hedging, and a powerful recovery module to capture gold’s volatility with precision and stability.

The EA is designed to:

React instantly to impulsive market moves

Manage exposure using smart hedging logic

Normalize drawdown through an intelligent recovery system

Maintain a high profit factor (5.0–10.0) depending on conditions





Key Specifications

Platform: MT5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Trade Style: Optimized to generate strong results even with small lot sizes



Core Technology

Advanced Structural Engine

Reads market structure, impulse strength, and zone validation to avoid random entries and target precision setups.

Smart Hedging Logic

When volatility spikes, the EA hedges dynamically to stabilize equity and control exposure.

Advanced Recovery Module

Uses rule-based recovery to handle adverse movements — without risky blind martingale .

Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown

Every step of execution prioritizes account safety, consistent growth, and long-term sustainability.

Dynamic Trailing System

Locks in profits and extends targets automatically as the trend continues.

Recommended Setup

Minimum Account Balance: $500

(This is the only requirement — no risk modes needed.)

Recommended Brokers:

ICMarkets

icTrading

or any broker offering ECN / RAW / LOW spread with strong execution for XAUUSD.

