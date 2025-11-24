Ghost of Gold X Pro MT5
- Experts
- Mohammedafridi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Ghost of Gold PRO – The Unseen Engine Behind XAUUSD
🏆 Launch Price: $299
🏆 Price will increase automatically as more copies are sold.
Setfile to use
It combines advanced market structure analysis, dynamic hedging, and a powerful recovery module to capture gold’s volatility with precision and stability.
The EA is designed to:
-
React instantly to impulsive market moves
-
Manage exposure using smart hedging logic
-
Normalize drawdown through an intelligent recovery system
-
Maintain a high profit factor (5.0–10.0) depending on conditions
Key Specifications
-
Platform: MT5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Trade Style:
-
Optimized to generate strong results even with small lot sizes
-
Core Technology
-
Advanced Structural Engine
Reads market structure, impulse strength, and zone validation to avoid random entries and target precision setups.
-
Smart Hedging Logic
When volatility spikes, the EA hedges dynamically to stabilize equity and control exposure.
-
Advanced Recovery Module
Uses rule-based recovery to handle adverse movements — without risky blind martingale.
-
Capital Protection & Controlled Drawdown
Every step of execution prioritizes account safety, consistent growth, and long-term sustainability.
-
Dynamic Trailing System
Locks in profits and extends targets automatically as the trend continues.
Recommended Setup
Minimum Account Balance: $500
(This is the only requirement — no risk modes needed.)
Recommended Brokers:
-
ICMarkets
-
icTrading
or any broker offering ECN / RAW / LOW spread with strong execution for XAUUSD.
Pricing
